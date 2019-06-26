Edward A. Williams, 51, of Prospect Street died Monday 6/24/19 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. He was born in Montague on September 24, 1967, the son of Roger and Edith (Sierakoski) Williams.
Among his survivors, Eddie leaves his mother, Edith Williams of Turners Falls; seven brothers, Walter Williams and Michael Williams, both of Greenfield, Steven Williams and William Williams, both of Turners Falls, Raymond Williams of Orange, Benjamin Linscott and John Linscott, both of Turners Falls; and seventeen nieces and nephews.
Eddie was predeceased by his father, Roger Williams.
Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on June 26, 2019