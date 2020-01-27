Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Pete" Aubrey. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward "Pete" Aubrey died at home with his family on January 25, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Greenfield, MA on April 23, 1936 to William Aubrey and Almira (White) Poirier.



On October 10, 1961 he married Nancy Demers and they spent 58 happy years together.



He worked at Strathmore Paper Company in Turners Falls as a Machine Tender for 42 years until they closed. During the time he worked at Strathmore Paper he also worked for 15 years as an Auxiliary Police Officer for the town of Montague. At age 58 he received his GED. He retired from GTD in 1998.



Ed enjoyed working on cars and doing small engine repair work. He had a great interest in antique cars and restored two classics. He loved his motorcycles and got his daughter to ride also. Pete and Nancy took several trips on his motorcycles to Florida, Branson MO, Mt. Washington and Canada, just to name a few. He and his friend, Rolland Richotte, would drive their bikes to Hampton Beach for a cup of coffee and conversation.



Besides his beloved wife of fifty eight years, Nancy (Demers) Aubrey, Ed leaves a daughter, Tami O'Malley and her partner Shane Emerson of Turners Falls, MA; two sons, Peter Aubrey and his wife Lisa of Shelburne Falls and Michael Aubrey and his partner Ami Stafford Sadlowski of Orange; six siblings, James Aubrey, Virginia Aubrey, Rebecca Johnson, Robert Poirier, Raymond Poirier and Corrine Duprey and her husband Mark; five brothers and sisters in law, Sandy Paulin, Theresa Geyer and her husband Garnet, Gert Demers, Francis Demers, Edmund Demers, Don Momaney and Robert Barnes.



Besides his parents, Ed was predeceased by three sisters, Irene Bennett, Sylvia Barnes and Rachel Momaney.



A graveside service will be held Thursday 1/30 at 11am at St. Anne's Cemetery in Turners Falls.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday evening from 5-7pm at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 1 Kostanski Square, Turners Falls.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lifepath, 101 Munson Street, Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301, Overlook 474 Main Street #3, Greenfield, MA 01301 or to the , 264 Cottage Street, Springfield, MA 01104.



