Edward C. Brzezinski
1924 - 2020
Edward C. Brzezinski, 96, of Ferrante Ave in Greenfield, died Wednesday 6/10/20 of natural causes at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield.

He was born the son of Stanley Brzezinski and Alice (Cyhowski) Brzezinski on February 29, 1924 and was a lifelong resident of Greenfield.

After graduating from Greenfield High School in 1942, Ed proudly joined the U.S. Navy and served honorably in the Pacific Theater during WWII.

He was employed by Swift & Co. for 39 years working in Greenfield and Boston until his retirement in 1986.

Ed enjoyed all sports and for many years played hockey in the evenings at Highland Pond. He supported the local football teams and regularly attended the Saturday afternoon games at Greenfield High and the other schools in Franklin County.

Ed enjoyed spending time with his family, had several hobbies, and enjoyed fishing and gardening with his group of friends.

He is survived by a sister, Joanne Merski of Gilford, NH, seven children: Susan (Dan) Anderson of St. Augustine, Florida, Michael (Paula) Brzezinski of Millers Falls, Sandra (Peter) Ruggeri of Greenfield, Mark Brzezinski of Greenfield, Cynthia Brzezinski of Lempster, NH, Lori (Rick) Miner of Buckland, and Lynn (Rick) Hallowell of Greenfield, eleven grandchildren: David Anderson, Jason Anderson, Jason Dyer, Chris Ruggeri, Angie Ruggeri, Jenny Brzezinski, Kelly (Hubbard) Lehtomaki, Michael Hubbard, Katelyn (Hallowell) Cleary, Terra (Hallowell) Cadran, Kaylee Brzezinski, Kirstin Miner, Chris Miner, and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his wife Joyce (Lyna) in 2016; his daughter Terry (Brzezinski) Dyer in 1975; his brother Henry in 1963; and three sisters, Helen DiLuzio in 1997, Stella Kowalski in 2009, and Jessie Milowski in 2009.

At Ed's request, services will be private. A private burial will be held at the Green River Cemetery in Greenfield.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Recorder on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
