Edward C. Malinowski, 71, died Tuesday 3/24/20 at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton. He was born in Greenfield on October 3, 1948, the son of Stanley and Margaret (Lagan) Malinowski. He attended Holy Trinity School and was a graduate of Northampton Catholic High School Class of 1967. Ed continued his education at Northeastern University, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering.
He was employed at Sandri for many years before his retirement. Prior to that, he was a machinist engineer at the Greenfield Tap & Die for twenty five years.
Ed enjoyed horse racing, fishing, cribbage and pitch. His favorite pastime was going to chorus concerts that his granddaughter, Gillian, was in.
Among his survivors, Ed leaves a daughter, Angela Fletcher and her husband Steven; a granddaughter, Gillian Fletcher, all of Guilford, VT; a sister in law, Joan Katsounakis of East Longmeadow; and a cousin Ronnie Koch and his wife Lois of West Virginia.
Ed was predeceased by his beloved wife of twenty eight years, Elaine (Dubay) Malinowski on June 20, 2019.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St, New York, NY 10014.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuenralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Mar. 25, 2020