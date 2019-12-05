Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Charles Craig. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Craig, 71, died November 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 18, 1948 in Montpelier, Vermont, a son of Rockwell and Anna (Maurer) Craig. He graduated from Turners Falls High School and worked for 40 years as a conductor for the Guilford Railroad.



He and his wife Carlene moved to Maine in 2004. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially at his camp in Lakeville where he liked to fish, hunt, snowmobile and ride his ATV.



Ed is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carlene (Luman) Craig of Hartland, ME; 4 sons, Edward, Jr., Kendrick and friend Liz, Eric and wife Carlotta, all of Greenfield, Andrew and wife Julie of Japan; 2 grandchildren, Vinnie and Skylar; 3 step daughters, Tammy Madden of Hartland, ME, Trish Diaz of Lake City, FL, Karen Rose of Fitchburg; 18 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.



There will be no local services. A private family committal will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Woodsville, NH, in the spring. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport, ME. Those who wish may leave written condolences at

Edward Craig, 71, died November 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 18, 1948 in Montpelier, Vermont, a son of Rockwell and Anna (Maurer) Craig. He graduated from Turners Falls High School and worked for 40 years as a conductor for the Guilford Railroad.He and his wife Carlene moved to Maine in 2004. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially at his camp in Lakeville where he liked to fish, hunt, snowmobile and ride his ATV.Ed is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carlene (Luman) Craig of Hartland, ME; 4 sons, Edward, Jr., Kendrick and friend Liz, Eric and wife Carlotta, all of Greenfield, Andrew and wife Julie of Japan; 2 grandchildren, Vinnie and Skylar; 3 step daughters, Tammy Madden of Hartland, ME, Trish Diaz of Lake City, FL, Karen Rose of Fitchburg; 18 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.There will be no local services. A private family committal will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Woodsville, NH, in the spring. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport, ME. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com Published in Recorder on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close