Edward Craig, 71, died November 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 18, 1948 in Montpelier, Vermont, a son of Rockwell and Anna (Maurer) Craig. He graduated from Turners Falls High School and worked for 40 years as a conductor for the Guilford Railroad.
He and his wife Carlene moved to Maine in 2004. He enjoyed the great outdoors, especially at his camp in Lakeville where he liked to fish, hunt, snowmobile and ride his ATV.
Ed is survived by his wife of 28 years, Carlene (Luman) Craig of Hartland, ME; 4 sons, Edward, Jr., Kendrick and friend Liz, Eric and wife Carlotta, all of Greenfield, Andrew and wife Julie of Japan; 2 grandchildren, Vinnie and Skylar; 3 step daughters, Tammy Madden of Hartland, ME, Trish Diaz of Lake City, FL, Karen Rose of Fitchburg; 18 step grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
There will be no local services. A private family committal will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Woodsville, NH, in the spring. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport, ME. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com
