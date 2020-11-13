1/1
Edward E. Marion
1946 - 2020
Edward E. Marion, 74, of Montague Center died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. He was born in Springfield on Wednesday, May 8, 1946, the son of Louis A. and Alice (Dufresne) Marion. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School Class of 1964.

Ed served as a medic in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.

After his honorable discharge, Ed attended the New England Institute of Mortuary Science, and worked as an embalmer at the Byron Funeral Home for ten years.

He was a member of the Guiding Star Grange in Greenfield, the State and National Grange, the Arlington Grange in Winchester, NH and the American Legion Post 81. He was an avid model train enthusiast, amateur photographer and loved woodworking all of which he shared with friends and family.

Among his survivors, Ed leaves his partner of twenty eight years, Lois Skeleton of Montague and her children, Charlie York, Jessica Graves and Tanya York; a son, Christopher Marion and his wife Kimberly of Springfield; two grandchildren, Christopher Marion, Jr. and Allison Marion; five siblings, Catherine Ricard of West Springfield, John Marion of Norwich, CT,

Ruth Ellen Henry of Greenfield, MA, Irene Russo and her husband Bob of Deltona, FL, and Dr. Lorrette Marion of West Springfield; eleven nieces and nephews, Michelle Couture, John A. Marion, Jr., Nicole Doyle, Janelle Flores, Mark Marion, James Henry, Lisa Henry, Karlena Henry, Daniel Henry, Robert Russo, Jr. and Gina Haddox; and many great nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church at a later date. Burial will be held at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Agawam. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guiding Star Grange #1 c/o R. Henry, secretary, 13 Pierce St., Greenfield, MA 01301 or Wreaths Across America, PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home. For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com.



Published in Recorder on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
