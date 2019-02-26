Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Gadomski. View Sign





Ed leaves his wife of 64 years, the former Jean Herzig; two sons, Kenneth of Mobile, AL, and Robert (Carole) of Center Barnstead, NH; two granddaughters, Jessica (Joshua) and Kali (Mark); three grandsons, Christopher (Marlee), Brian (Amanda), and Samuel (Nikki); three great-grandchildren, Jude, Adria, and Makayla; sister Albina Fitzgerald of Conway, MA; sister-in-law Helene Smith of Hamilton, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son Thomas in 2018, daughter-in-law Linda in 2017, sister Annie Turner, and brothers Chester, Stanley, and John.



Ed worked for GTD/TRW as a machinist toolmaker repairman for 47 years, retiring in 1997. His hobbies were working on his home, lawn, shrubs and, especially, his roses.



He will be buried in Mill River Cemetery, next to the house/home he built and loved so much on Stillwater Road in South Deerfield, MA. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Ed's name.



The Wrisley Funeral Home, South Deerfield has charge of arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

90 Sugarloaf Street

South Deerfield , MA 01373

