Edward Hugh Abbott, known to many as Ed, Hugh or Ted, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Hugh was born in Paget, Bermuda on December 1, 1932 the son of Claude Edgar Abbott and Elizabeth Susan (Heath) Abbott.



Hugh left Bermuda and headed to Liverpool, England where he joined the Seabees in the Royal Navy at the age of 16 on July 13, 1948. He quickly rose in the ranks of the Royal Navy as leading Seaman and in 1956 finishing his career in the Navy on the Royal HMS Drake and HMS Bruce. He took great pleasure in transporting Queen Elizabeth and other family members back and forth from the port to the ships, and at one time the Queen baked him an apple pie as a thank you. Hugh was very proud of having the privilege of being charged with ironing and presenting the Royal christening gown that has been in the Royal family for many generations whenever a new Royal was born and baptized. He also had the opportunity to know Prince Charles and Princess Anne as young children on the ship and would stand by and assist as they "steered" the ship. Hugh was honorably discharged from service on April 1, 1959.



While in Liverpool he met Winifred Ruth Taylor and they were married on July 3, 1954 in ST. Barnabas Church Liverpool. They had two children, Michael Edward and Sharon Elizabeth.



Wanting a better life for his family he, Winifred and their two small children emigrated to the United States by cargo ship, 13 days at sea arriving in Boston Harbor on July 13, 1959. Settling in Milford, New Hampshire, then moving to Greenfield MA in 1964, Hugh opened the Village Pizza Shop on Bank Row, staying for many years. After he sold the pizza shop, he worked for Yankee Electric, Acme Electric and then opened his own Electrical Hardware and Supply Company in Greenfield and was the Town Animal Control Officer for a few years prior to retirement in 1996. He had a love for dogs and one special Rottweiler named Spirit.



Hugh is survived by his wife, Winifred Abbott of Greenfield, daughter Sharon Abbott and her husband Larry Jarvis of Northfield, His son Michael Abbott of Greenfield, granddaughter Jocelyn Potter and her husband Andrew of Hadley, and his three great grandchildren Maggie, Nick and Elliott Hugh Potter of Hadley. He also leaves one cousin Judith Martin in Liverpool England and his special friend Karin Browning (Jarvis) of Northfield who made sure he had plenty of goodies to eat and visited with him when he was at home. He had a soft spot in his heart for Karin. He was predeceased by his parents and several cousins from Bermuda.



Hugh requested, upon his death, we include a special message to a special friend, Tony York. "Tony, The Valkyrie has come and I'll see you in Valhalla someday my friend."



Hugh's family would like to thank all the staff at the Buckley Healthcare Center for their great care and compassion they provided to Hugh and his family.



At Hugh's request there will be no services or calling hours. Because of his love for dogs, if you would like to make a donation it is suggested that they be made to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Regional Dog Shelter, 10 Sandy Lane, Turners Falls MA 01376. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, 104 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls, MA.

