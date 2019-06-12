Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward J. "Ed" Peramba, 70, a resident of 313 Deerfield St., died unexpectedly on Thursday evening, June 6, 2019 at home. A native of Greenfield, MA, he was born on October 1, 1948 to Margaret Amelia (Doughty) and Edward W. Peramba and was educated in Greenfield Public Schools.



While at Greenfield High School, he met the beautiful Pamela Jean Saunders at a social event and as they say, the rest was history. Ed married his high school sweetheart on October 3, 1966 in Easthampton, MA. Ed worked for a period of time for the former Greenfield Tap & Die Corporation, prior to taking the Civil Service Exam to become a



He furthered his education by attending the Criminal Justice Programs of Greenfield Community College, where at attained his Associate's Degree and later, at Westfield State College attaining his B.S Degree and lastly, at Cambridge College obtaining his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. He was an adjunct faculty member and professor for Greenfield Community College and Western New England College, in their Criminal Justice Programs for many years.,



In his retirement, he founded Peramba Investigations, a private detective agency which he operated for several years. Later, he obtained his Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and drove for various area trucking companies, lastly operating his own rig for several years as well.



Ed was a devoted family man, who was present at all of the events and celebrations of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren attending their sporting events, special occasions and dance recitals and never missed an opportunity to demonstrate his love for them. He enjoyed reading, in particular history with a focus on the Civil War and Gettysburg. Additionally, he loved to visit Maine with Pam and spent time on the Island of Cheabeague off the coast of Portland, and was a frequent visitor of "Becky's Diner in Portland where he was greeted with a hearty " Hey it's Ed" on each visit. Additionally, he and Pam enjoyed visiting Amish Country, where Ed loved to have some "shoofly pie" a local dessert delicacy. Ed was a devoted Red Sox fan and a car, motorcycle and boat enthusiast.



He leaves his loving wife of 52 years, Pamela J. Peramba, their two daughters: Kimberly "Kim" Mailloux (Raymond) and Elizabeth "Beth" Zantouliads and her partner, Brian Uphold and his grandchildren: Mitchell and Dylan Mailloux and Isabelle and Dimitri Zantouliads and his adoring great granddaughter Lola Zantouliads. He is also remembered by his sister-in-law: Luann



At Ed's request for simplicity, there will be no formal services or visiting hours. Following cremation, he will be scattered along the coast of Maine that he so loved. As an expression of one's affection to Ed and his family, memorial contributions in his memory are suggested to either the Franklin County Technical School (FCTS) Sports Booster's Club, in c/o Joseph Gamache, 82 Industrial Blvd., Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01001.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at

Edward J. "Ed" Peramba, 70, a resident of 313 Deerfield St., died unexpectedly on Thursday evening, June 6, 2019 at home. A native of Greenfield, MA, he was born on October 1, 1948 to Margaret Amelia (Doughty) and Edward W. Peramba and was educated in Greenfield Public Schools.While at Greenfield High School, he met the beautiful Pamela Jean Saunders at a social event and as they say, the rest was history. Ed married his high school sweetheart on October 3, 1966 in Easthampton, MA. Ed worked for a period of time for the former Greenfield Tap & Die Corporation, prior to taking the Civil Service Exam to become a Police Officer . He was appointed to the Greenfield Police Department as a Provisional Patrolman on September 19, 1970 and graduated from the police academy in 1972. He served the City of Greenfield for 23 years, retiring on November 4, 1993 from the detective bureau of the department with the rank of Detective Sgt.He furthered his education by attending the Criminal Justice Programs of Greenfield Community College, where at attained his Associate's Degree and later, at Westfield State College attaining his B.S Degree and lastly, at Cambridge College obtaining his Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. He was an adjunct faculty member and professor for Greenfield Community College and Western New England College, in their Criminal Justice Programs for many years.,In his retirement, he founded Peramba Investigations, a private detective agency which he operated for several years. Later, he obtained his Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and drove for various area trucking companies, lastly operating his own rig for several years as well.Ed was a devoted family man, who was present at all of the events and celebrations of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren attending their sporting events, special occasions and dance recitals and never missed an opportunity to demonstrate his love for them. He enjoyed reading, in particular history with a focus on the Civil War and Gettysburg. Additionally, he loved to visit Maine with Pam and spent time on the Island of Cheabeague off the coast of Portland, and was a frequent visitor of "Becky's Diner in Portland where he was greeted with a hearty " Hey it's Ed" on each visit. Additionally, he and Pam enjoyed visiting Amish Country, where Ed loved to have some "shoofly pie" a local dessert delicacy. Ed was a devoted Red Sox fan and a car, motorcycle and boat enthusiast.He leaves his loving wife of 52 years, Pamela J. Peramba, their two daughters: Kimberly "Kim" Mailloux (Raymond) and Elizabeth "Beth" Zantouliads and her partner, Brian Uphold and his grandchildren: Mitchell and Dylan Mailloux and Isabelle and Dimitri Zantouliads and his adoring great granddaughter Lola Zantouliads. He is also remembered by his sister-in-law: Luann Smith (Frank) and brother-in-law: Michael Saunders (Paula) and several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews in addition to countless numbers of colleagues from the Greenfield Police Department, past and present who held a special place in his heart.At Ed's request for simplicity, there will be no formal services or visiting hours. Following cremation, he will be scattered along the coast of Maine that he so loved. As an expression of one's affection to Ed and his family, memorial contributions in his memory are suggested to either the Franklin County Technical School (FCTS) Sports Booster's Club, in c/o Joseph Gamache, 82 Industrial Blvd., Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to the Dakin Humane Society, P.O Box 6307, Springfield, MA 01001.The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Police Officers Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close