Edward J. Polwrek, 62, passed away unexpectedly on April 7th, in Brockton, MA. A native of Florence, MA, Ed graduated from Northampton High School, served honorably in the United States Navy, and completed various certificate programs at local colleges. Ed worked at numerous jobs including the V.A. Medical Center in Leeds and Hairston House in Northampton. Throughout his life he was a member of the communities in Pittsfield, Greenfield, and Turners Falls.



As a long-time member of AA, Ed's sharing of his struggles with addiction and depression helped many others who strive to work a program of recovery, one day at a time. He readily expressed his gratitude for those same people who offered tremendous support in his efforts to deal with his own addiction. All who knew Ed became aware of his concern for others and his dedication to acts of basic human kindness and acceptance.



Ed was a life-long fan of all Boston sports teams and like many of his generation, he felt blessed to have celebrated the multiple Red Sox World Series titles and to have participated in the numerous Patriots Championship celebrations. He enjoyed gardening and all aspects of the natural world, especially tracking the weather and the phases of the moon.



Predeceased by his parents, John and Joan (Paquette) Polwrek, Eddie will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, John and his wife Linda of Sierra Madre, CA, Sandra Shoro and her husband John of Holden, MA and Richard and his wife Donna of Goshen, MA, along with his niece, Kathryn Shoro and his six nephews, JJ Polwrek, Edward Shoro, Joseph Polwrek, Andrew Shoro, Adam Polwrek, and Zachary Polwrek. Ed will also be remembered by his numerous friends and relatives for his easy-going nature and willingness to help others.



A celebration of his life will be announced when we are able to gather safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hairston House - Gandara Center, https://gandaracenter.org/donate/ . To honor Ed's memory, the family suggests performing a random act of kindness and reciting The Serenity Prayer.

