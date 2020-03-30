Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. Zewinski. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward J. Zewinski, 89, of 63 Montague Street, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 25, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA, following a period of illness. A native of Turners Falls, MA, he was born on October 16, 1930 to John and Mary (Repeta) Zewinski.



He was educated in Montague Public Schools, graduating from Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1950. He entered military service on March 25, 1952 and served honorably with the US Army during the Korean Conflict, with Co. B, 83rd Engineers Battalion attaining the rank of Corporal and was honorably discharged on March 8, 1954.



He was employed by the Millers Falls Paper Company as a machinist for 36 years, retiring in 1992. Ed served for several years on the Montague Housing Authority. He married the former Ginette Carrere, on January 22, 1955 at the former St. Mary's Church in Turners Falls, MA. They resided in Turners Falls where Ed was meticulous about caring for their home. He could be found mowing the lawn, vegetable gardening or simply puttering around the house. Ed and Ginette were inseparable - sharing an interest in traveling abroad, a love of animals in particular dogs, as well as their common Catholic faith as they are communicants of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls, MA.



Ed will be remembered and greatly missed by the love of his life Ginette, in addition to his brother Eugene and his wife Carol of Turners Falls, MA and by his nieces: Tamra Little and her husband Kenneth and Lisa Adams, as well as two grandnieces and a grandnephew. He leaves special friends Sandra and Jack Patch of Bernardston, MA and their daughter, Christina.



A private service will be observed at St. Mary's Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA, with Rev. Fr. Stanley J. Aksamit, Pastor of Our Lady of Peace Church to officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the 54th Massachusetts Army National Guard in attendance, assisted by the Northfield VFW Post 9874 to provide a firing detail. A Memorial Liturgy of Christian Burial will be observed in Ed's memory at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA at a future date and time to be announced in keeping with an abundance of caution due to the Covid-19 Virus.



Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable contribution in Ed's memory may be made to Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA 01376 or to the Town of Montague Veteran's Memorial Fund, 1 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at





