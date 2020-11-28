Edward John Milkey ,Jr., 68, passed away November 25th at home after a long illness. He was born September 27th, 1952 to Jean [Donovan] and Edward Milkey Sr. in Greenfield
Ed loved his family and friends and was always there to lend a hand. He loved sports and played them all. One of his favorite memories was seeing Ted Williams' last at bat at Fenway Park with his father and brother.
Ed attended Greenfield public schools and left college to work for the railroad. He started his career pounding rail in the Hoosic Tunnel for Boston and Main Railroad. He retired as a locomotive engineer for Amtrak.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Dane Milkey, his daughter Sunshine Winning [Brolin], brothers David [Nancy], Brian [Denise] and his sister Mary [Darlene]. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours and the funeral will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice
.