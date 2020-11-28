1/1
Edward John Milkey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward John Milkey ,Jr., 68, passed away November 25th at home after a long illness. He was born September 27th, 1952 to Jean [Donovan] and Edward Milkey Sr. in Greenfield

Ed loved his family and friends and was always there to lend a hand. He loved sports and played them all. One of his favorite memories was seeing Ted Williams' last at bat at Fenway Park with his father and brother.

Ed attended Greenfield public schools and left college to work for the railroad. He started his career pounding rail in the Hoosic Tunnel for Boston and Main Railroad. He retired as a locomotive engineer for Amtrak.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Dane Milkey, his daughter Sunshine Winning [Brolin], brothers David [Nancy], Brian [Denise] and his sister Mary [Darlene]. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours and the funeral will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Nov. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved