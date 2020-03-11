Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward M. Jeronczyk. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward M. Jeronczyk, 95, of Log Plain Road died Monday 3/9/20 at the Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility in Greenfield. He was born in Montague on October 13, 1924, the son of John and Genevieve (Glazewski) Jeronczyk. Ed was a graduate of Greenfield High School and continued his education graduating from Westfield State College with a Bachelor's in Education.



Ed served in the United States Navy during World War II, obtaining the rank of Signalman, Petty Officer Second Class.



Ed married the love of his life, Arlene Smith, on August 12, 1950.



Ed was an instructor at the Greenfield Vocational School and the Franklin County Technical School Until his retirement in 1990.



After his retirement, Ed enjoyed writing family history and memoirs, including a book he had written entitled, Recollections of Boyhood at the Old Erving Schoolhouse #3. He served on the Board of Directors of The Society of Polish American Culture.



Besides his beloved wife of sixty nine years, Arlene, Ed leaves four daughters, Elaine Macht of Norwich, CT, Kathleen Higbee of Summerville, SC, Annette Jeronczyk of Greenfield and Karen Marsh of Abbeville, SC; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.



He was predeceased by a brother, Walter Jeronczyk and a sister, Mary Puhala.



A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Monday 3/16 at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 221 Federal Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Turners Falls.



A calling hour will be held Monday morning from 8:45-9:45am at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church Building Fund, 182 High Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



For condolences, please visit





