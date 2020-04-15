Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Napier "Ted" Cahill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward (Ted) Napier Cahill passed away on March 16th, 2020 at the age of 72.



Ted was born on September 19th, 1947 and spent his childhood in Glen Cove, NY. His fondest memories include his time spent at Loomis Chaffee Preparatory School where he played soccer, hockey, and lacrosse. He continued his education at the University of Pennsylvania and completed his degree in anthropology. During this time, he played guitar for The Magic Mushrooms, a psychedelic rock group that landed on the Billboard charts-- Ted's claim to fame!



Ted spent most of his career as a consultant for Phoenix Home Life Insurance Company. As a young man, he bought his forever home on Main Street in Shelburne Falls. Ted cherished the memories of raising a family along the Deerfield River with his wife, Alison. Ted's hobbies included sailboat racing, ice hockey, playing Celtic guitar, and hiking. Always outspoken, Ted held strong political opinions and rarely hesitated to share them. With no fear of talking to strangers, he made new friends easily and often. He felt especially close with the friends he met through shared interests of sports and music.



Ted was deeply proud of his family. He is survived by his wife Alison, his three children, Jessica Holloway, Edward Cahill II, and Molly Perrone, and his five grandchildren, Jaden, Logan, Declan, Chloe and Claire.



A celebration of life will be planned when social distancing guidelines allow.

Edward (Ted) Napier Cahill passed away on March 16th, 2020 at the age of 72.Ted was born on September 19th, 1947 and spent his childhood in Glen Cove, NY. His fondest memories include his time spent at Loomis Chaffee Preparatory School where he played soccer, hockey, and lacrosse. He continued his education at the University of Pennsylvania and completed his degree in anthropology. During this time, he played guitar for The Magic Mushrooms, a psychedelic rock group that landed on the Billboard charts-- Ted's claim to fame!Ted spent most of his career as a consultant for Phoenix Home Life Insurance Company. As a young man, he bought his forever home on Main Street in Shelburne Falls. Ted cherished the memories of raising a family along the Deerfield River with his wife, Alison. Ted's hobbies included sailboat racing, ice hockey, playing Celtic guitar, and hiking. Always outspoken, Ted held strong political opinions and rarely hesitated to share them. With no fear of talking to strangers, he made new friends easily and often. He felt especially close with the friends he met through shared interests of sports and music.Ted was deeply proud of his family. He is survived by his wife Alison, his three children, Jessica Holloway, Edward Cahill II, and Molly Perrone, and his five grandchildren, Jaden, Logan, Declan, Chloe and Claire.A celebration of life will be planned when social distancing guidelines allow. Published in Recorder on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close