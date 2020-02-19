Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin E. Flagg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edwin (Ed) E. Flagg, 76, of Athol, MA, died January 30th, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Ed was born in Greenfield, MA. on September 7, 1943, the son of Arthur (Red) and Isabel (Crouch) Flagg.



In his teens, he attended Greenfield Vocational High School, which focused on automotive repair and diagnosing problems. It was his opportunity to rise to a first-class mechanic. He loved it. He made it his life's work. Helping family and friends with car problems, he loved the challenge.



Ed was a hard worker. He helped with chores on his family's small Flagg farm in West Leyden, MA. Harvesting firewood for winter, to cultivating summer gardens, he finished various chores his dad would have faced after a hard day's work at GTD. Along with fast cars, he carried his love for fishing into adulthood, often recalling fishing and swimming with friends in the Green River.



Survivors include his dear companion, Judy of MA; two sons, Edwin Flagg, and his wife, Kim of PA; Jimmy Flagg of FL; one brother, Raymond Flagg and his wife, Elizabeth of WA; one sister, Janice Sevene, and her husband Kenneth of NH; two nieces, Jennifer Walton and husband John of VA, Sandra Hamlin and husband Gary of NH; four nephews, Mark Flagg of WA, Jeffrey Sevene, Charles Sevene and Jason Sevene, all of NH.



A gathering for friends and family will occur this summer to celebrate and remember his life. For now, Ed's family is sure he is searching for his dad, so they can go fishing.

