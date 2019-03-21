Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edwin G. Reade, Jr. died peacefully on March 15, 2019 in his home at the Lathrop Retirement Community in Easthampton, MA. He was 98, and his daughter Kate and son-in-law Josh were at his side. Reade grew up in Watertown, CT, spent his teaching and coaching career at Deerfield Academy in Deerfield, MA, and in retirement split his time between Vineyard Haven, MA and Tampa before moving to Easthampton in 2015.



Reade was born in 1921 to Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Reade in Watertown, CT. His one brother, Colonel Robert A. Reade, predeceased him in 2011. Reade graduated from the Taft School in 1939 and Williams College in 1946, after serving in the military. In 1950 he married Florence Anne (Petey) Hofmann of Montclair, NJ. They had three children: Ned, John, and Kate. Following Petey's death in 1993. Reade married Mary Lee (Lippy) Rogers in 1995, a long time friend from Martha's Vineyard. The couple spent a joyous 20 years together, playing tennis and golf and enjoying their friends on the Vineyard and in Tampa.



When World War II began, Reade left Williams and joined the Army Air Corps. He served from 1942 to 1945, including 18 months in New Guinea as a pilot in the 5 Air Force where he was a first lieutenant and won the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal. Reade returned to Williams for his senior year, was elected to the Gargoyle Honorary Society, and played varsity tennis and squash.



Dr. Frank Boyden, Headmaster of Deerfield Academy, hired Reade in 1946 to teach Spanish and French and coach varsity squash and tennis. Reade remained a respected teacher, coach, and mentor at Deerfield for 38 years. During that time he also completed graduate work in Spanish at Middlebury College and Tufts. At Deerfield, Reade was honored with the Scaife Chair in the Humanities. While living in Deerfield, the Reade's were devoted congregants of St. James Episcopal Church. Reade was an active member of the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Department.



Upon retiring from Deerfield in 1984, Reade and his wife Petey moved to Marth's Vineyard. The Reades were active members of the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club and Trinity Episcopal Church in Oak Bluffs. The civic-minded Reade served as Senior Warden at Trinity Episcopal Church - Oak Bluffs; chairman of the Williams Street Historic District Commission; member of the Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals; and on the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club's Board of Directors.



An avid sportsman, Reade called himself a racketeer. He played tennis into his 90s and squash for more than 40 years. While coaching at Deerfield, he often determined that lads who could beat him while he played lefty would make junior varsity; those talented enough to compete against Reade's right hand would rise to varsity. Ed Reade spent many summers teaching tennis and participating in tournaments in Massachusetts, Florida, and Bermuda. He relished golf as well, especially in retirement at Farm Neck in Edgartown and at the Palma Ceia Club in Tampa. Though never a club champion, he did score a hole-in-one at 89! This lifetime of sports forged enduring friendships far and wide he treasured.



Ed Reade is predeceased by his brother and his two wives. He leaves three children: Ned (and Maria) Reade of Pawling, NY and Arlington, VT; John (and Masumi) Reade of Tokyo, Japan; and Kate (and Josh) Rosenblatt of Easthampton, MA. He also leaves three stepchildren: Betsy(and Ed) MacMillan of Los Angeles, CA; Tom (and Melissa) Rogers of Rockville, MD; and Robin (and Tim) Kirkpatrick of Atlanta, GA, in addition to three granddaughters -Sarah, Allison, and Lisa - and one step granddaughter, Leigh Ann.



Contributions in Ed Reade's honor may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Ocean Avenue, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. A memorial service will be held on Martha's Vineyard later this summer. Mitchell Funeral Home





