Service Information Wrisley Funeral Home 90 Sugarloaf Street South Deerfield , MA 01373 (413)-665-4046

Edwin J. (Fast Eddie) Urkiel , 67, of Wequamps Drive, South Deerfield died suddenly on June 26, 2019 in Whately. He was born in Northampton, April 8, 1952, the son of Edwin and Marjorie (Stefan) Urkiel. He attended Deerfield schools and graduated from Frontier Regional High School. He also served in the National Guard.



Edwin worked for the Union most of his life and was the owner of Urkiel's Tree Farm in Whately. He retired as a farmer. His passion was collecting Corvettes. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, anything outdoors . He loved spending time at his tree farm talking with people who would stop in. He loved to talk. He will be sadly missed.



Edwin is survived by a brother Mike Urkiel of South Deerfield, a sister Sandra Jackson and her husband Hubbard of Colrain. One nephew Keith Urkiel and his family, two nieces Ashley Figaroa and her husband Mario, and Lacey Jobst of Arizona. A sister-in-law Kathy Dunn and several uncles and cousins.



There are no calling hours and burial will be private. The Wrisley Funeral Home, South Deerfield, has charge of arrangement.



Expressions of sympathy are available at:

