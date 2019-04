Edwin W. Niedbala, 83, formerly of Turners Falls and Gill died Thursday (4-11-19) at Holyoke medical Center in Holyoke.He was born in Turners Falls the son of Walenty and Frances (Kurtyka) Niedbala. Edwin attended local schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School.He was a bridge inspector for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for over 35 years.Edwin was a communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.He enjoyed hunting, fishing and skiing. Edwin was a US Army Korean War veteran.He leaves a cousin and many friends.A graveside service will be held Wednesday (4-17-19) at 11 AM at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.There are no calling hours.Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com