Edwin W. Niedbala, 83, formerly of Turners Falls and Gill died Thursday (4-11-19) at Holyoke medical Center in Holyoke.
He was born in Turners Falls the son of Walenty and Frances (Kurtyka) Niedbala. Edwin attended local schools and graduated from Turners Falls High School.
He was a bridge inspector for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for over 35 years.
Edwin was a communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and skiing. Edwin was a US Army Korean War veteran.
He leaves a cousin and many friends.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday (4-17-19) at 11 AM at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.
There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
Kostanski Funeral Home
220 Federal Street
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-9515
Published in Recorder on Apr. 13, 2019