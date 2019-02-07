Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen M. Deane. View Sign





Eileen M. Deane, 73 of Northfield died Tuesday evening (2-5-2019) at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, surrounded by her family. She was born in Bronx, N.Y. on August 3, 1945 the daughter of Bernard and Margaret (O'Shea) Lyons. She attended St. Helenas Business High School in the Bronx. Early in life she worked for Con Edison in Manhattan, N.Y. After moving to this area she worked at the Northfield Elementary School, then LaPierre's Appliance Store in Greenfield, MA and finally at the Four Leaf Clover Restaurant in Bernardston, MA from where she retired.She was married to Jefferey Deane on August 28, 1982. She loved spending time with her family, baking cakes for all family occasions, arts and crafts, and Irish History and Irish dancing.Eileen is survived by her husband Jeffery, and two daughters: Tara Ann Kelleher Noyes of Weymouth, MA and Justine Elizabeth Kelleher Smith of Brookfield, CT and her grandchildren: Alexis Claire Noyes, and Madison Eileen Smith. She is also survived by her brother: Bernard Lyons of Oradell, NJ. She was predeceased by a brother John and sister Maureen Mormile.Funeral services will be Thursday February 14, 2019 from the Kidder Funeral Home at 9:15 A.M. followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, Main St. Northfield, MA at 10:00 A.M. Burial will be at the convenious of the family.Calling hours will be Wednesday (2-13-2019) from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. at Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA.Donations in her memory may be made to the Barnes-Grover Scholarship, c/o Pioneer Valley Regional School, 97 F. Sumner Turner Drive, Northfield, MA 01360.To send condolences or for directions please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kidder Funeral Home

