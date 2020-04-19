Eileen M. (Dexter) Ovitt, 77, of Congress St., died at home on April 16, 2020.
Eileen was born in Brockton, MA on March 28, 1943 the daughter of John F. and Evelyn M. (Wilds) Dexter. She was a graduate of Whitman High School class of 1960.
She was married to George E. "Ducky" Ovitt for over 41 years prior to his passing on April 8, 2016.
Eileen had been employed by the Bank of America as Assistant Manager in the Greenfield office for over 31 years.
At home Eileen liked to knit and crochet, shop for antiques and collectibles, and travel with her husband and family.
She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Northfield.
Survivors include her children; Diane Renaud of Chicopee, son Mark Renaud and wife Elisabeth of Easthampton, son Eric Renaud and wife Eileen of Troy, NY, daughter Joyce Cunningham of Bernardston, and step-son Timothy Ovitt and wife Lindy of Greenfield, five grandchildren, a great grandson, a sister Kathleen Andrews Kathleen Andrews and her husband Wayne Andrews of Whitman, MA, a sister-in-law Marie Dexter, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Eileen was predeceased by a sister Mary Lucey and brother John Dexter, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family.
Published in Recorder on Apr. 19, 2020