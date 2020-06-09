Eileen Reil Archer, age 70, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Mrs. Archer was born on August 23, 1949 in Greenfield, MA to the late Herbert and Helen Maziaiz Reil. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Sonny Reil, Louie Reil, Francis Reil, and Kenny Reil. Mrs. Archer retired from Tyson Foods with over 10 years of service. Eileen loved life very much, she loved people and her animals. She was known to her grandchildren as "Meme", and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survivors include her loving husband, Lawson E. Archer, of Cornelia; daughter, Tammy Sinlapakone, of Bradenton, FL; sisters, Helen Barker; Karen McCormack; brothers, RIchard Reil; John Reil; grandchildren, Jeff Reil, Kayelani Sinlapakone, Bounpheng Sinlapakone; great-grandchildren, Andru, Dawson, Raiden, and Maya. No Formal Services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard , Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.



