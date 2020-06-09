Eileen Reil Archer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Reil Archer, age 70, of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Mrs. Archer was born on August 23, 1949 in Greenfield, MA to the late Herbert and Helen Maziaiz Reil. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Sonny Reil, Louie Reil, Francis Reil, and Kenny Reil. Mrs. Archer retired from Tyson Foods with over 10 years of service. Eileen loved life very much, she loved people and her animals. She was known to her grandchildren as "Meme", and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survivors include her loving husband, Lawson E. Archer, of Cornelia; daughter, Tammy Sinlapakone, of Bradenton, FL; sisters, Helen Barker; Karen McCormack; brothers, RIchard Reil; John Reil; grandchildren, Jeff Reil, Kayelani Sinlapakone, Bounpheng Sinlapakone; great-grandchildren, Andru, Dawson, Raiden, and Maya. No Formal Services are planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel at 1370 Industrial Boulevard , Baldwin, Georgia 30511. Telephone: 706-778-7123.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel - Baldwin
1370 Industrial Blvd
Baldwin, GA 30511
(706) 778-7123
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whitfield Funeral Home South Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved