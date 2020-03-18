Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine C. Godin. View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Claire (Neveu) Godin, 95, a resident of the Buckley Health Care Center, Greenfield, MA, formerly of 96 Montague City Road, Turners Falls, MA, died March 15, 2020 at the nursing facility following a period of declining health.



A native of Montague, she was born on April 27, 1924 to Clara G. (Bourbeau) and Alfred E. Neveu. Elaine attended the former St. Anne's Parochial School and was a graduate in the Class of 1938. She furthered her education by attending Montague Public Schools and was a graduate of Turners Falls High School in the Class of 1942. Elaine was employed by the former Greenfield Tap & Die Corporation for a period of 10 years, later for the former Franklin Savings Institution, Heritage Bank for Savings and lastly Fleet Bank of Massachusetts for a combined period of 32 years.



A devout Catholic, she was a communicant of the former St. Anne's Church in Turners Falls, MA, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the parish choir, member of the Steeple and Stewardship committees. She was former treasurer of the Ladies of the St. Anne's Sodality and member of over 20 years. Currently, Elaine was a communicant of Our Lady of Peace Church in Turners Falls, MA. Elaine volunteered at the Franklin Medical Center, and for the Town of Montague as a Clerk in Precinct 4 for over 20 years as well.



She married the love of her life, Robert H. Godin, in St. Anne's Church, on September 3, 1951. Sadly, he predeceased her in February of 2007 following 55 years of marriage. They were blessed with two children, their daughter Roberta "Robin" M. Sargent and her husband Edwin, their son Raymond A. Godin and his wife Lynn, both of Turners Falls, MA, as well as 5 grandchildren: Steven R. Godin (Stacey) of Woodbridge VA, Matthew J. Godin (Nickie) of Vernon VT, Brian D. Godin (Kim) of Colrain MA, Joshua M. (Staci) Sargent of Brewster MA and Daniel E. Sargent (Aubry) of Turners Falls. Additionally she leaves six great grandchildren, Holly M., Hunter B., Tyler R., Archer T., and Vena M. Godin and Mason R. Sargent. Elaine was predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert (2007), in addition to her siblings Edwin Neveu (2002), and Madeline Tibbetts (2003).



At Elaine's request and in keeping with her altruistic nature, she was gifted to the University of Massachusetts Anatomical Gift Program, @ UMASS Medical Center, Worcester, MA. A memorial Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place at a later date and time to be announced, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 90 Seventh Street, Turners Falls, MA after our country wisely and patiently addresses the coronavirus. A private inurnment for family will take place in St. Anne's cemetery upon the completion of the anatomical studies. Expressions of affection in the form of a charitable contribution in Elaine's memory are suggested to Our Lady of Peace Parish, Seventh Street, Turners Falls MA.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

