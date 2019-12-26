Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine J. Cuthbert. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Elaine was predeceased by her parents, her Australian born father, Rupert Cuthbert, her Austrian mother, Ethel (Siegel) Cuthbert, her brother Lawrence (Bill) Cuthbert, step-father Zarmer Gerard and half- brother Clifton Cuthbert.



Elaine was born in New York, NY on January 13, 1927. At the age of 7, she and her family moved to Newton and then Jamaica Plain, MA. She was a graduate of Newton High School and at the age of 19, began working for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Elaine worked for over 40 years with the telephone company and upon her retirement, she and her Mother moved to Montague Center, where she grew to love her community and many friends.



Elaine was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Montague and will be lovingly remembered by its members, as the "Brownie Queen", for her years of weekly brownie donations for Sunday "Coffee Hour". She was also a member of the Montague Common Hall (formerly Montague Grange 141), the Telephone Pioneers of America, Amnesty International, a lifetime member of MENSA International (the largest and oldest high IQ society), and was an avid QVC shopper! Elaine believed in supporting her local community.



Elaine had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her beloved dogs which included Boston Terriers, a Black Lab and her final dog, "Jesse". She found enjoyment feeding the squirrels on her back deck and would often times offer them fresh baked goods!



Elaine was a kind soul with a very big heart. She was a generous supporter of the Montague Center Library, The Friends of Children, Foster Dignity Program, Montague Center Fire Dept, Montague Canine Fund "K9 Artie" and Officer Jim Ruddock, The Montague First Congregational Church and many other charities.



Elaine will be lovingly remembered by her relatives, Nephew David Cuthbert and daughter Angelina of Cape Cod, MA, Niece Nicole Cuthbert, Nephew Eric Cuthbert and his wife Carrie, Sister in Law Harriet Cuthbert, and Step sister Charlotte Barton, all of Florida. She will also be lovingly remembered by her special friends and caregivers, who were like her children; Donna Wallace of Greenfield and Diane & David Hansen of Montague Center. She is also fondly remembered by her wonderful friends and church companions, Jeanette Emond and Dusti Dufresne.



Please join Elaine's friends and family for a Funeral Service and Celebration of Life Gathering following the service at the Montague Center Congregational Church, 4 North St, Montague Center, MA. On January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am.



Burial will be private at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, at Elaine's request donations can be made to the Montague Center Fire Department, PO Box 237, Montague, MA 01351 or Montague Canine Fund "K9 Artie", 180 Turnpike Rd, Turners Falls, MA 01376.



Arrangements are under the direction of Kostanski Funeral Home.



