Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515

Erving---Elaine L. (Dubay), 63, of Mountain Rd. died Thursday (6-20-19) at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born in Montague August 3, 1955 the daughter of John and Eleanor (Lapine) Dubay Sr.



Elaine attended local schools and went on to nursing school. She was a registered nurse for Heywood Hospital for many years.



Elaine loved to spend as much time with her granddaughter Gillian as possible. From swimming at the lake to going to watch old movies at the theater. Together they enjoyed cooking and crafts. Elaine loved going to see Gillian's concerts. Gillian was, and is, the light of her life.



Elaine leaves her husband of 28 years Edward, her daughter Angela Fletcher and her husband Steven and their daughter Gillian all of Guilford, VT. Her sisters: Joan Katsounakis of East Longmeadow and Eleanor Sullivan of Greenfield and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother John Dubay Jr.



Calling hours will be held Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal St. Greenfield. Graveside services will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to National Audubon Society 127 Combs Rd. Easthampton, MA. 01027.



