Eleanor E. (Wentworth) Carter, 87, died Sunday 1/12/20 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield. She was born in Winchester, NH on February 17, 1932. She served in the United States Army.
Eleanor was a data processor at the Erving Paper Mill for many years.
She enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Kati and Jeremy.
Among her survivors, Eleanor leaves three sons, Paul of Denver, CO, Frank of Bernardston and Gene of Andover, MA; two daughters, Janet Carter and Nancy White, both of Greenfield; ten grandchildren, three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Pioneer Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 6307, Springfield, MA01101.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.
Published in Recorder on Jan. 17, 2020