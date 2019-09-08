Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Herzig. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor (Colucci) Herzig, 102, a resident of Hallandale, FL died on Monday 9/2/19 at an acute care facility in Hialeah, FL , following a period of declining health. Born in Greenfield on September 29, 1916 to Carlo and Rosa (Altieri) Colucci, Eleanor attended Greenfield Schools and graduated from Greenfield High School as a member of the Class of 1935. She married the love of her life, Harold E. Herzig on June 21, 1948. Together they owned and operated the famed Rockledge Restaurant located on the Mohawk Trail from 1943 to 1968, enjoying a faithful clientele particularly in the fall with the steady stream of foliage seeking tourists. They were the proud parents of one daughter, Marlena Rose (Herzig) Fahey, whom they adored. Eleanor began her working life in the office of a Music and Voice Studio in New York City. During World War II, she worked at the Greenfield Tap & Die and was a nurse's aide at the former Farren Memorial Hospital in Montague, MA. While living in Greenfield, Eleanor was a member of the Emblem Club, the Sons of Italy and St. Joseph's Guild. Following the death of her husband, Eleanor, moved to Miami Beach, FL where she continued to enjoy life in the form of travel, fine dining, the company of friends, numerous birthday celebrations and friend and family gatherings. She was an avid swimmer and could be found most days swimming for hours in the blue Atlantic Ocean, and nights, she loved to dance under the stars at the 72 street Band shell. The beauty of endless sunrises and sunsets over the Atlantic Ocean never grew old to her. She had a true zest for life, making countless friends wherever she went. She found time to volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Miami, FL and work at the world renowned Fountainbleu Hotel in Miami. Given the richness and longevity of her life, Eleanor outlived most of her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold, in 1966; her daughter Marlena Fahey in 2012; one brother, Arthur J. Colucci of Jupiter, Florida; and seven sisters Marion Cianflone, Lucy Martino, Viola Colucci, Anna Girard, Mildred Christian, and Patricia Colucci all of Greenfield and Adeline 'Tilly' Siniscalchi of Springfield, MA, all of whom she treasured. She will be dearly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews residing in various locations across this country. The family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to Jeri Lynn Pons and Denise Josue for the tender assistance and loving care that they provided to Eleanor over the years following the death of her daughter. Their care insured the quality of her life and provided a sense of peace to members of her family. Friends and family are cordially invited to attend calling hour at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield, MA on Thursday September 12, 2019 between the hour of 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. followed by a 10:00 a.m. Liturgy of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 133 Main Street, Greenfield with internment at Calvary Cemetery, Wisdom Way, Greenfield, MA immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a message of remembrance, please visit

