Eleanor Severance Deane, 89, of Northfield, MA, died Thursday morning (2-7-2019) at Charlene Manor Healthcare Center in Greenfield, MA. She was born in Northfield, MA on February 25, 1929 the daughter of Irwin and Vivian (Bolton) Severance. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1946 and furthered her education attending Fitchburg Teachers College graduating in 1951 with a BSE. She then attended UMass, North Adams State College and Lesley College to further her education.She was married on September 9, 1951 to Roland Deane. Roland predeceased her in 2017. She was a long time member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Northfield. She taught school in Enfield, NH, Athol, MA and Bernardston, MA from where she retired after 26 years. She belonged to the Mass. Teachers Assoc, Retired Teachers Assoc, the Organization of Women Teachers and was member of DKG (Delta Kappa Gamma) International. She was a member of the West Northfield Playground Association.She is survived by her sons: Roland Jr. and his wife Mabel of Three Forks, MT, Jeffery of Northfield, and John and his wife Leona of Bozman, MT, and her daughters: Maralee Harry and her husband Mark of Goshen, MA, Jacquelyn "Lindy" Deane of Derwood, MD and a sister: Sybil O'Keefe of California She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tara Noyes, Justine Smith , Nicole Deane, Richard Page, and Cassie Deane, and eight great grandchildren.Funeral services will be Saturday (2-16-2019) at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, Northfield, MA at 11: A.M. Burial will be in the spring in West Northfield Cemetery.Calling hours will be Friday evening (2-15-2019) from 4-7 P.M. at the Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave, Northfield, MA.Donations in her memory may be made to the Barnes-Grover Scholarship, c/o Pioneer Valley Regional School, 97 F. Sumner Turner Drive, Northfield, MA 01360.To send condolences or for directions please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Kidder Funeral Home

