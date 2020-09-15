Elise M. (Desnoyers) Ainsworth, 55, of Lyonsville Rd., died at home Sunday evening, September 13, 2020.
Elise was born in Greenfield on April 11, 1965 the daughter of Daniel and Joan Desnoyers. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of '83 and was the lead for the Rifle Corps in the marching band. She later graduated from Elms College in Chicopee.
Elise worked in the young men's department at Wilson's for many years. She then started her own home business making and selling hand made soaps, something she truly loved to do.
Elise was a big fan of the Patriots and Red Sox and enjoyed watching their games. She also loved and cherished her nieces and grand nieces.
Survivors include her husband Daniel Ainsworth, whom she married on Sept. 14, 2008, her mother Joan Desnoyers, a brother Robert Desnoyers, sisters Maureen Desnoyers and Robyn Mauro, brother-in-law Dennis Ainsworth and his wife Claudia, and sister-in-law Judy Smith and husband Jack.
Services will be private.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. Please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com
