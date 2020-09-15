1/
Elise M. Ainsworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elise M. (Desnoyers) Ainsworth, 55, of Lyonsville Rd., died at home Sunday evening, September 13, 2020.

Elise was born in Greenfield on April 11, 1965 the daughter of Daniel and Joan Desnoyers. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of '83 and was the lead for the Rifle Corps in the marching band. She later graduated from Elms College in Chicopee.

Elise worked in the young men's department at Wilson's for many years. She then started her own home business making and selling hand made soaps, something she truly loved to do.

Elise was a big fan of the Patriots and Red Sox and enjoyed watching their games. She also loved and cherished her nieces and grand nieces.

Survivors include her husband Daniel Ainsworth, whom she married on Sept. 14, 2008, her mother Joan Desnoyers, a brother Robert Desnoyers, sisters Maureen Desnoyers and Robyn Mauro, brother-in-law Dennis Ainsworth and his wife Claudia, and sister-in-law Judy Smith and husband Jack.

Services will be private.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is assisting the family. Please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Recorder on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
40 Church St
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
(413) 625-2121
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved