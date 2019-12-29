Elizabeth A. Elmer (1933 - 2019)
Elizabeth A. Elmer, 86, of 229 Number Nine Rd., died Thursday, Dec. 26, at Buckley Healthcare Facility in Greenfield.

She was born in Bristol, PA, October 12, 1933, the daughter of George F. and Helen A. (O'Brien) Elmer.

She was employed for many years in a large department store in Pennsylvania before moving to Heath four years ago to be closer to family

She is survived by her sister Kathleen Elmer of Heath, Pat (Ralph) Demech also of Heath; nephews Ralph G. Demech, John Demech, Bob and niece Helen Mair, other nieces Jackie (Rob) Rode, Tina (Jon) Winnick, Peggy (Lenny, deceased) Roberts who was also Elizabeth's godchild; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shelburne Falls. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Heath.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers it is suggested donations be made to the , 264 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104.

Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home in Shelburne Falls is in charge of arrangements.

To send a condolence visit smithkelleherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Recorder on Dec. 29, 2019
