Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Campbell) Roy, 80, of Wells Street died peacefully on Wednesday 3/6/19 at home. She was born in Greenfield on February 27, 1939, the daughter of James and Mildred (Clark) Campbell. Betty attended the Holy Trinity School in Greenfield and was a graduate of St. Michael's in Northampton in 1957.



Betty was a surgical technician at the Baystate Franklin Medical Center for forty one years, before her retirement in 2002.



Betty was a devoted communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield where she was a member of the Rosary Sodality and was a charitable volunteer within the church community.



She enjoyed traveling to the seacoast of Cape Cod and Maine and enjoyed golfing and monthly luncheons with her friends.



Besides her beloved husband of 53 years, Lawrence Roy, Betty leaves two daughters, Michelle Pike and her husband Eric of Lakewood Ranch, FL and Andrea Talbot and her husband David of Millers Falls; two sisters, Patricia Rogalski and Mary Lou Moore, both of Greenfield; a brother, Paul Campbell and his wife Carol of Turners Falls; four grandchildren, Aislan and Kiera Pike and Addison and Braeden Talbot; and many nieces and nephews.



Betty was predeceased by two brothers, James and Robert Campbell.



Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 3/12 at 9:15am from the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal St. Greenfield followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10am at Blessed Sacrament Church with the Rev. Timothy Campoli officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Greenfield.



There will be no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



220 Federal Street

Greenfield , MA 01301

