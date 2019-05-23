Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth (Beth) Lockwood Adams passed away on Friday, May 10th, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, following a courageous battle with cancer. Beth's memorial service will be held at two o'clock p.m. on June 22 at the Mount Toby Meetinghouse in Leverett, Massachusetts.



Beth was born on February 23, 1946, in Duluth, Minnesota, to John Tennant Adams and Elizabeth Collins Adams. As a child, Beth had a passion for horseback riding and was a highly accomplished musician. She attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. In 1967, she was part of the Experiment in International Living, spending the year in Leobecken, Germany. In 1968, Beth received a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from the New England Conservatory of Music. She went on to receive a Master's in Clarinet at the Conservatory in 1969.



Beth married Edward Driscoll in Duluth, Minnesota, on August 15, 1970, and they went on to have three children: Abigail, Sarah, and Catherine Driscoll. In 1993, Beth earned a Master's in Social Work from Boston University and subsequently worked in the field near Worcester, Massachusetts. After her children graduated from high school, Beth moved to Maine in 1997, where she lived in Blue Hill, Brooksville, and Ellsworth. In Maine, Beth engaged in social work, taught music, and received training in massage therapy. In 2006, Beth returned to Massachusetts, settling in the beautiful rolling hills of Leverett.



Throughout much of her adult life, Beth was an activist for peace, social justice, and environmental conservation. She truly loved all human beings and sought the best in each of us, regardless of skin color, language, culture, or ethnicity. Beth fought for the forests, spearheading Mass Forest Rescue, a non-profit dedicated to forest preservation. She was a Witness Against Torture, supporting the steadfast closure of Guantanamo, and was involved in the Raging Grannies, Code Pink for Peace, Greening Greenfield, and the Mount Toby Society of Friends in Leverett. In July of 2013, Beth, along with hundreds of Native Americans and their allies took part in a 300-mile river journey to recognize and renew the Two Row Wampum Treaty. Canoeing and kayaking across New York State, the participants called attention to the treaty and its significance for native land rights and environmental protection. Beth also hosted a radio show at GCTV in Greenfield called the Eco-beat hour. Throughout her life, she never stopped caring for the disenfranchised, fighting for indigenous groups and immigrants. In her nonprofit and volunteer work, she sought to provide a voice for the forests, rivers, animals, and the totality of the natural world. From the steps of the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., to the halls of the Massachusetts State House, Beth was a dedicated activist for those causes she held dear, empowering many additional voices in her quest for progressive change and social justice.



She is survived by her three siblings: Jane, William, and Richard Adams; by her three daughters: Abigail, Sarah, and Catherine Driscoll, her son-in-law Jese Zuniga, and by her grandchildren: Nicole and Jesse Zuniga, and Sean Gilligan.



In lieu of flowers, Beth asked that those interested in giving a gift donate to the that supported her throughout her arduous journey with cancer at

Elizabeth (Beth) Lockwood Adams passed away on Friday, May 10th, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, following a courageous battle with cancer. Beth's memorial service will be held at two o'clock p.m. on June 22 at the Mount Toby Meetinghouse in Leverett, Massachusetts.Beth was born on February 23, 1946, in Duluth, Minnesota, to John Tennant Adams and Elizabeth Collins Adams. As a child, Beth had a passion for horseback riding and was a highly accomplished musician. She attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. In 1967, she was part of the Experiment in International Living, spending the year in Leobecken, Germany. In 1968, Beth received a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from the New England Conservatory of Music. She went on to receive a Master's in Clarinet at the Conservatory in 1969.Beth married Edward Driscoll in Duluth, Minnesota, on August 15, 1970, and they went on to have three children: Abigail, Sarah, and Catherine Driscoll. In 1993, Beth earned a Master's in Social Work from Boston University and subsequently worked in the field near Worcester, Massachusetts. After her children graduated from high school, Beth moved to Maine in 1997, where she lived in Blue Hill, Brooksville, and Ellsworth. In Maine, Beth engaged in social work, taught music, and received training in massage therapy. In 2006, Beth returned to Massachusetts, settling in the beautiful rolling hills of Leverett.Throughout much of her adult life, Beth was an activist for peace, social justice, and environmental conservation. She truly loved all human beings and sought the best in each of us, regardless of skin color, language, culture, or ethnicity. Beth fought for the forests, spearheading Mass Forest Rescue, a non-profit dedicated to forest preservation. She was a Witness Against Torture, supporting the steadfast closure of Guantanamo, and was involved in the Raging Grannies, Code Pink for Peace, Greening Greenfield, and the Mount Toby Society of Friends in Leverett. In July of 2013, Beth, along with hundreds of Native Americans and their allies took part in a 300-mile river journey to recognize and renew the Two Row Wampum Treaty. Canoeing and kayaking across New York State, the participants called attention to the treaty and its significance for native land rights and environmental protection. Beth also hosted a radio show at GCTV in Greenfield called the Eco-beat hour. Throughout her life, she never stopped caring for the disenfranchised, fighting for indigenous groups and immigrants. In her nonprofit and volunteer work, she sought to provide a voice for the forests, rivers, animals, and the totality of the natural world. From the steps of the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., to the halls of the Massachusetts State House, Beth was a dedicated activist for those causes she held dear, empowering many additional voices in her quest for progressive change and social justice.She is survived by her three siblings: Jane, William, and Richard Adams; by her three daughters: Abigail, Sarah, and Catherine Driscoll, her son-in-law Jese Zuniga, and by her grandchildren: Nicole and Jesse Zuniga, and Sean Gilligan.In lieu of flowers, Beth asked that those interested in giving a gift donate to the that supported her throughout her arduous journey with cancer at https://www.lls.org/ or to her non-profit organization, Mass Forest Rescue at https://massforestrescue.org/ Published in Recorder on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.