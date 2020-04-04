Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth D. Bickford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth D. Bickford age 82 entered into eternal rest on March 31, 2020 following an unexpected illness.



Elizabeth was born in Greenfield, MA the daughter of Robert M. Bickford and Gladys (Sessler) Bickford.



She graduated from Greenfield High School in 1956. She earned a BA in elementary education in 1960 from North Adams Teachers College. Elizabeth taught in Orange, MA at the Gale Brooks School for 19 yrs and at Dexter Park for 7 yrs. After retiring from Orange, she taught at Head Start in Turners Falls and substituted in Greenfield, Colrain and Leyden elementary schools. She also taught for 7 yrs at the Alliance Church School in Greenfield. Compassionate by nature, following her teaching career, she enjoyed caring for 2 elderly ladies keeping them comfortable in their homes.



Elizabeth was a long time member of the First Congregational Church in Greenfield. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, stamp collecting and TV game shows. She especially enjoyed traveling to Maine, Canada and Ireland. She loved her Red Sox.



Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother Frederick Bickford in Jan. of this year. She is survived by a nephew Donald Bickford of Turners Falls and a niece Deborah Hill and her husband Larry of Winchester, NH and several cousins.



Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

