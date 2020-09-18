Elizabeth "Betty" (Rodovich) Bardwell, 89 of Chestnut Plain Road in Whately, died peacefully Wednesday Morning September 16th, 2020 surrounded by her loving Children. She was born August 21, 1931 to Jennie (Skawski) and Frank Rodovich of South Deerfield. Betty attended South Deerfield schools and graduated from Deerfield High School in 1949. She then met her husband Fay Bardwell and they were married October 15th, 1949 in Whately. The following year they started their family and lived in the home they built in Whately. Betty worked several jobs over the years to help support her family. In 1977 they moved to South Hadley for a short time, where Betty retired from the Big Y Deli in Chicopee. In 2008 they had the opportunity to return to the home they built in Whatley, where they lived out the remainder of their lives. Betty was a loving and generous woman who mostly enjoyed taking in the antics and activities of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She loved family gatherings of any sort, where she was known for moving from room to room as to never miss a trick, and loved her Saturday morning polka music. She is survived by her Daughters Marie (Doug) Pollard of West Chesterfield, NH and Sharon (Chris) Rose of Buckland MA. Grandchildren Kerri Simonelli of Haydenville, MA, Melissa (Anthony)Bosco of Fairfield ,CT, Jill (John) Rose-Fish of Rowe, MA, Kim (Randy) Buswell of Buckfield ME, Brian (Rachel) Rose of Buckland, MA, Mike Rose and Sarah Bauch of Charlemont, MA; 15 Great Grand Children, 4 Great- Great Grand children, her Sister in- law Adelia Bardwell of Whately and several nieces and nephews. Betty was pre deceased in death by her husband Fay, of 70 years, her mother Jennie, her father Frank, and brothers Robert and Francis. Special thanks to Life Path, O'Connel Home Care, Hospice of Hampshire County and her favorite hairdresser Debi LaSalle.
There are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
