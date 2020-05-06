Ellen (Chris) Olszewski passed away on Thursday April 23rd, 2020 at the Center for Extended Care in Amherst, Massachusetts. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on September 26th, 1926 and grew up in Brockton, Massachusetts. She is predeceased by her parents Ingeborg (Olson) Christensen born in Bergen, Norway and Axel Christensen born in Auhus, Denmark and her beloved husband Anthony Olszewski born in South Deerfield in 1924. Ellen was a Cadet Nurse and trained at Quincy City Hospital in Quincy, Massachusetts and Bellevue Hospital in New York. She and Anthony met at the Veterans Hospital in Leeds, Massachusetts where she was working as a Cadet Nurse. They married in 1948 in South Deerfield Massachusetts at Holy Name of Jesus Church.



Ellen had many talents, and among her most notable was her sewing prowess. She made everything from curtains and slip covers to finely tailored clothing, braided rugs and artisan-quality quilts. Ellen's home was filled with needlepoint cross-stitch creations, numerous crocheted afghans and her signature quilts. Being from a resourceful generation she once made a snowsuit for her baby daughter Judy out of her old wool Cadet Nurse's cape. To give it a special touch, she lovingly lined it with a beautiful pink fabric.



Ellen loved to attend church suppers at the South Deerfield Congregational Church (with her husband Tony) and always brought a homemade dish and a dessert to share. Ellen was an avid and accomplished bowler. She was a member of a bowling team in Northampton for many years. She was consistently the best bowler on her team, year after year. Ellen adored yard sales and got out early every Saturday, frequently with friends to shop for carefully selected items she gifted to her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her sewing room drawers held a treasure trove of her yard sale cache. In early 1999, Ellen acquired her most recent dog "Ing" a six-week old, spunky Chihuahua/Pomeranian Mix at a Holyoke yard sale.



Ellen would be described by anyone who knew her as gregarious, generous, caring and selfless. She had many friendships near and far and worked to maintain these with letters and cards, often with enclosed photos and newspaper clippings. Her well-used and tattered address book often sat on her kitchen table where she always made time to correspond with family and friends. Ellen worked as a Registered Nurse at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Leeds, Massachusetts, Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Massachusetts and later became the director of nursing at the Amherst Nursing Home, now the Center for Extended Care at Amherst. Ellen was extremely proud of her career in nursing and loved to share stories of her experiences with family members. It was her great honor to "pin" her niece Candice Olszewski when she recently received her Masters degree in nursing at the University of Massachusetts.



Ellen leaves behind her four adult children David Olszewski and his wife Lucie and their children Candice and her husband Adam of Westfield, Massachusetts and Nathan Olszewski and his wife Gosha and their children Liam, Sommer and Scarlett of Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Judy Olszewski and her husband David of Brisbane, Australia and their children Christian McDonald and his wife Claire of Brisbane, Australia and daughter Rachel McDonald and her husband Michael of New York City, James Olszewski and his wife Diane and son Jonah of South Deerfield, Massachusetts and Robert Olszewski and his wife Donna and daughters Andrea and her husband Wade and their daughter Raygan of Southampton, Massachusetts and Ashlee and her son Justin of South Deerfield, Massachusetts.



Ellen was very blessed to have many of her family members close by in later years and her daughter Judy traveled home frequently from Australia to visit. One of her favorite ways to share time with family was a drive through the countryside with a stop for ice cream. In 2006, Ellen's children hosted a large family reunion/80th birthday party. Friends, family and neighbors gathered for the reunion in Ellen's backyard to celebrate the 80th birthday of a remarkable woman who had made an indelible mark on all of their lives. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.



The family held a private burial on April 29th but is planning a memorial celebration of her life at a later date to be announced. Donations could be made to any fund that is currently supporting the health and safety of all healthcare workers during this public health crisis.



