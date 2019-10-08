Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Tompkins. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen (Duncan) Tompkins, 81, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on October 2, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greenfield, Ma on August 13, 1938, the daughter of Ralph and Lucy (Bresciano) Duncan. She married Thomas Tompkins on April 11, 1975 and they spent 44 happy years together. Ellen and Tom adored each other and spent precious time eating at their special places, strolling through the Bridge of Flowers hand in hand or car drives exploring new places.



Ellen was a strong, loving woman who cherished her Italian Heritage and devoted her life to her family. Simple things brought joy to Ellen. She was especially fond of cooking, watching the Patriots and spending time with her great grandchildren. She looked forward to holidays with family and cousins, especially "Sissy" Phyllis as they kept their family traditions alive.



Ellen's spirited loving presence was constant with her family. She was her kids and grandkids biggest fan as she truly loved watching them play or perform and never missed any of their events. Ellen will forever be remembered by her loving family.



Besides her beloved husband, Thomas, Ellen leaves three daughters, Leah Ward and her husband Jeff of Shelburne Falls, and their two children, Brittany Ward and Nathan Pederzini; Eileen Malinowski and her husband Joe of Montague and their two children Ashley and Tyler Johnson; Beth Foley and husband Brian of Deerfield and son Alex; Carl Tompkins and his wife Birgit of Texas, Stephen Tompkins and wife Mindy of Suffield, CT and their three children Patrick, Kevin and Bryan; Karen Downey and her husband Gareth of Southington, CT and their three children Geraint, Drew and Kelsey; along with three great grandchildren Kellan, Brielle and Kaya.



Ellen was predeceased by her dearly missed son, Jamie Zachas in 2002.



The family would like to express their appreciation to all the incredible health care professionals at the BayState Medical Center who showed care and compassion to Ellen during her difficult battle.



A memorial service will be held Saturday 10/26/2019 at 10 am at Holy Family Church, 29 Sugarloaf St South Deerfield, Ma.



Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Tribute Program PO BOX 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38148. Arrangements are under direction of the Kostanski Funeral home. For Condolences please visit

