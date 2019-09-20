Ellen (Perignon) Webster, 90, died on Tuesday (9/17/19) at Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. Born on June 9, 1929 in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of Paul and Karoline (Wolpert) Perignon. Coming to the United States in 1957 with her husband Overton, they spent most of their lives in Lockport, IL before settling in Turners Falls. She was employed in the food service industry, working at an atomic research facility.



Ellen enjoyed reading and puzzles, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Lothar and Barbara Perignon of Plainfield, IL, daughter and son-in-law, Doris and Kevin Harker of Gill, grandchildren, Everett Sweet, Pauline (Sweet) Lagasse, Kurt Perignon, Joshua Harker, Stacy (Perignon) Larisey, and eight great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister Aline Puetz and niece Karin Gawenda, both of Germany.



Ellen will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband, who predeceased her on February 16, 2000. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, 14 High Street, Greenfield.

