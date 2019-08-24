Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emmanuel "Manolie" Ninos. View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 220 Federal Street Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-773-9515 Send Flowers Obituary





Manolie leaves his beautiful wife of 57 years Fotini Haritaki Ninos; his daughter, Sophia (Ninos)Koblinski & her loving husband Michael; his granddaughter, Fotini Maria & her husband Justin; and his grandson Manolie George. He also leaves his great grandpups Maximus, Betty White & Thor.



Manolie was predeceased by his beloved son George, who passed in June 1981; Sisters Margarita, Paraskevi from Greenfield, Argiro & Zambeta from Greece, and Angeliki from Italy all predeceased him.



He also leaves behind his brother George from Greece & sister Angela from Baltimore MD; a beloved sister in-law Popi, and her husband who passed in 2018; his nephews Leo , Angelo, his wife Meredith & their children Helen & Ephie; his niece Barbara, her husband David & their children Kalliope & Demetre.



Manolie also leaves behind many family members in Greece & Italy.



Manolie served in the Greek Navy and traveled around the world many times. He always brought treasures from everywhere he traveled for his then fiance, Fotini.



Emmanuel & Fotini married on July 1, 1962. They came to the US in 1969 and lived in CT for a year before coming to Greenfield. He apprenticed under his mentor & brother in-law, Demetre, who owned Village Pizza for many years.



He & Fotini then purchased Monster Pizza Patch which they ran for 40 years before retiring.



They loved working together getting to know all of their wonderful customers.



Funeral services will be held Thursday 8/29 at 11am at The Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, 8 Church Street, Greenfield. Burial will follow at Green River Cemetery in Greenfield.



There will be no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 410 Main Street Holyoke, MA 01040 or Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Kostanski Funeral Home.

