Erin Michelle Steele, 34, formerly of Greenfield, was killed as a result of a heroin overdose.
Erin was born in Greenfield on September 5, 1984 the daughter of Robert E. and Andree M. (Audet) Steele. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of 2003.
She was a thoughtful, caring and compassionate person who loved children. Erin was a sweet aunt to her two nieces and had a special bond with her niece Haylie. Erin would send Haylie a video via her phone for Christmas, birthdays or just to tell her she loved her.
Erin leaves behind her father Robert Steele of Erving, her brother John Steele and his fiance' Sommer Palmer of Powdersville, SC, her two cherished nieces Haylie Alter and Ava Steele, her maternal grandmother Isabelle Audet of Kennebunk, ME as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Erin was predeceased by her mother Andree Steele and her stepsister Christine Succi.
A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, March 24 from 1 to 3 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield.
Burial will be private.
Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc
87 Franklin St
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 773-8853
Published in Recorder on Mar. 21, 2019