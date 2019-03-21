Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erin Michelle Steele. View Sign

Erin Michelle Steele, 34, formerly of Greenfield, was killed as a result of a heroin overdose.



Erin was born in Greenfield on September 5, 1984 the daughter of Robert E. and Andree M. (Audet) Steele. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of 2003.



She was a thoughtful, caring and compassionate person who loved children. Erin was a sweet aunt to her two nieces and had a special bond with her niece Haylie. Erin would send Haylie a video via her phone for Christmas, birthdays or just to tell her she loved her.



Erin leaves behind her father Robert Steele of Erving, her brother John Steele and his fiance' Sommer Palmer of Powdersville, SC, her two cherished nieces Haylie Alter and Ava Steele, her maternal grandmother Isabelle Audet of Kennebunk, ME as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.



Erin was predeceased by her mother Andree Steele and her stepsister Christine Succi.



A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, March 24 from 1 to 3 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield.



Burial will be private.

Erin Michelle Steele, 34, formerly of Greenfield, was killed as a result of a heroin overdose.Erin was born in Greenfield on September 5, 1984 the daughter of Robert E. and Andree M. (Audet) Steele. She was a graduate of Greenfield High School, class of 2003.She was a thoughtful, caring and compassionate person who loved children. Erin was a sweet aunt to her two nieces and had a special bond with her niece Haylie. Erin would send Haylie a video via her phone for Christmas, birthdays or just to tell her she loved her.Erin leaves behind her father Robert Steele of Erving, her brother John Steele and his fiance' Sommer Palmer of Powdersville, SC, her two cherished nieces Haylie Alter and Ava Steele, her maternal grandmother Isabelle Audet of Kennebunk, ME as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.Erin was predeceased by her mother Andree Steele and her stepsister Christine Succi.A gathering of family and friends will take place Sunday, March 24 from 1 to 3 pm at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 87 Franklin St., Greenfield.Burial will be private. Funeral Home Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc

87 Franklin St

Greenfield , MA 01301

(413) 773-8853 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close