Ernie is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Repeta) Lagimoniere; child, Ernest Eugene Lagimoniere Jr. (Rebecca Langley); and grandchildren Hailey, Kolbe, Nathan, Lily, Olivia, Blaise, Damien and Vincent Lagimoniere.



Ernie was born on November 7, 1934 in Montague City, MA to Ernest Lagimoniere and Celina (Viens) Lagimoniere. He graduated from Turners Falls High School in 1953, from University of Florida in 1962 with a BS in Landscape Architecture and University of Rhode Island in 1967 with an MCP in Community Planning. Ernie married his beloved wife of 54 years Mary Ann in 1964. He joined the Massachusetts National Guard and served in the US Army 30th Infantry 1953-1957. His service continued for 28 years as reservist in the US Army Corps of Engineers where he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1994. As a civil servant he had a distinguished 26 year career in environmental impact assessment and urban planning for several branches of the military, retiring in 1993 from Civilian Engineers Headquarters USAF.



A memorial service will occur at a future date.





