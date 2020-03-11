Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernestine M. Shedd. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM United Church Bernardston , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ernestine (Johnson) Shedd passed away peacefully at Buckley Healthcare Center on March 10, 2020. The middle child of Ernest and Irene (Fairman) Johnson she was born at home in Vernon, VT on May 29, 1928. She was delivered by Dr. Grace Burnett, one of the few women practicing medicine in Southern VT at that time.



Her early years were spent on the family farm in Vernon where she learned, among other things, the value of hard work. Life on a small family farm is difficult and often doesn't allow much time for leisure. Ernestine delighted in telling the story of when she was asked to be a bridesmaid at her cousin's wedding. It was haying season and the family had hay on the ground. Simply put, it needed to be transported to the barn before an impending rain storm arrived and ruined the crop. Much to her chagrin, she was unable to participate in the wedding. She did get to go to the reception but only after the hay was securely stored away.



When her duties on the farm were completed, Ernestine and her two brothers loved to play dominos, tag, hide and seek and other games of the era. They loved to listen to the radio and she would fondly regale her children and grandchildren with stories about listening to FDR's fireside chats, Joe Louis's boxing matches and popular shows like Abbot & Costello and The Lone Ranger. Ernestine loved to spend time in the kitchen baking and cooking and learned as much as she could from her mother and her Aunt Bernice Coller and Aunt Dora Burrows.



Ernestine's world was rocked in 1944 when a black limousine pulled in to the yard. A uniformed man got out of the vehicle, came to the door and told the family that her brother, a tail gunner on a B-17 fighter plane, had been shot down and killed over Germany during WW II. She never forgot that moment and it instilled in her a commitment to veteran's issues that she retained all her life.



In 1950, she met Allan Shedd. The two were married in 1952 and enjoyed thirty-two years together until he passed away in 1984. They raised four boys, all of whom were delivered by Dr. Grace Burnett, the same doctor that had delivered her in 1928. She loved being a homemaker and mother.



For many years, she and Allan were involved in the Bernardston Vet's Club and planned and organized Bernardston's annual Memorial Day service. After Allan passed away, she became active in raising money for the Crop Walk, and helped put flags on veteran's graves at Memorial Day. One of her proudest moments was taking part in an Anti-War protest at the Unitarian church in Bernardston in 2004.



Most important to her were her grandchildren and their ball games and band concerts. She was never too busy to participate in an impromptu kickball game! Of course, she loved to teach them how to bake and was particularly thrilled that her grandson Michael Shedd developed a talent for the art.



She lived at home until the age of 90 until declining health forced her relocation to Buckley Healthcare Center. The transition was difficult for her, as she had always been a strong and independent woman but she found solace in her word search books and visits from family. Dementia, in the end, robbed not only her memories but her desire to go on and she passed peacefully on Tuesday.



Ernestine was pre-deceased by her parents, both brothers, and her husband Allan. She is survived by her sons Marvin (Sue), Robert (Linda), Peter (Roxene) and Paul; grandchildren Michael, Daniel, Robert, Deb, Warren and Allan Shedd, Patty Byrne, Vickie Ovitt, Donna Hobbs, Teresa, Matthew, Cameron and Daniel Gray and Sarah Ranker.



Funeral services will be Friday March 13, 11:00 at the United Church in Bernardston with David Neil presiding. Calling hours will be Thursday March 12 from 5-7 at Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Ave Northfield MA. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Bernardston in the spring. Memorial Donations may be made to the Bernardston Fire Dept P.O. Box 504 Bernardston MA 01337 or the United Church of Bernardston 58 Church St Bernardston MA 01337.



To send condolences or for directions please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.co

Ernestine (Johnson) Shedd passed away peacefully at Buckley Healthcare Center on March 10, 2020. The middle child of Ernest and Irene (Fairman) Johnson she was born at home in Vernon, VT on May 29, 1928. She was delivered by Dr. Grace Burnett, one of the few women practicing medicine in Southern VT at that time.Her early years were spent on the family farm in Vernon where she learned, among other things, the value of hard work. Life on a small family farm is difficult and often doesn't allow much time for leisure. Ernestine delighted in telling the story of when she was asked to be a bridesmaid at her cousin's wedding. It was haying season and the family had hay on the ground. Simply put, it needed to be transported to the barn before an impending rain storm arrived and ruined the crop. Much to her chagrin, she was unable to participate in the wedding. She did get to go to the reception but only after the hay was securely stored away.When her duties on the farm were completed, Ernestine and her two brothers loved to play dominos, tag, hide and seek and other games of the era. They loved to listen to the radio and she would fondly regale her children and grandchildren with stories about listening to FDR's fireside chats, Joe Louis's boxing matches and popular shows like Abbot & Costello and The Lone Ranger. Ernestine loved to spend time in the kitchen baking and cooking and learned as much as she could from her mother and her Aunt Bernice Coller and Aunt Dora Burrows.Ernestine's world was rocked in 1944 when a black limousine pulled in to the yard. A uniformed man got out of the vehicle, came to the door and told the family that her brother, a tail gunner on a B-17 fighter plane, had been shot down and killed over Germany during WW II. She never forgot that moment and it instilled in her a commitment to veteran's issues that she retained all her life.In 1950, she met Allan Shedd. The two were married in 1952 and enjoyed thirty-two years together until he passed away in 1984. They raised four boys, all of whom were delivered by Dr. Grace Burnett, the same doctor that had delivered her in 1928. She loved being a homemaker and mother.For many years, she and Allan were involved in the Bernardston Vet's Club and planned and organized Bernardston's annual Memorial Day service. After Allan passed away, she became active in raising money for the Crop Walk, and helped put flags on veteran's graves at Memorial Day. One of her proudest moments was taking part in an Anti-War protest at the Unitarian church in Bernardston in 2004.Most important to her were her grandchildren and their ball games and band concerts. She was never too busy to participate in an impromptu kickball game! Of course, she loved to teach them how to bake and was particularly thrilled that her grandson Michael Shedd developed a talent for the art.She lived at home until the age of 90 until declining health forced her relocation to Buckley Healthcare Center. The transition was difficult for her, as she had always been a strong and independent woman but she found solace in her word search books and visits from family. Dementia, in the end, robbed not only her memories but her desire to go on and she passed peacefully on Tuesday.Ernestine was pre-deceased by her parents, both brothers, and her husband Allan. She is survived by her sons Marvin (Sue), Robert (Linda), Peter (Roxene) and Paul; grandchildren Michael, Daniel, Robert, Deb, Warren and Allan Shedd, Patty Byrne, Vickie Ovitt, Donna Hobbs, Teresa, Matthew, Cameron and Daniel Gray and Sarah Ranker.Funeral services will be Friday March 13, 11:00 at the United Church in Bernardston with David Neil presiding. Calling hours will be Thursday March 12 from 5-7 at Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Ave Northfield MA. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, Bernardston in the spring. Memorial Donations may be made to the Bernardston Fire Dept P.O. Box 504 Bernardston MA 01337 or the United Church of Bernardston 58 Church St Bernardston MA 01337.To send condolences or for directions please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.co Published in Recorder on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close