Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCarthy Funeral Homes 36 Bank Row Greenfield , MA 01301 (413)-774-4808 Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on April 20, 1932 in West Glover, VT to Dorothy (Merriam) and Arthur R. Magoon. They moved to Greenfield, MA, where "Mac" attended local public schools, graduating from GHS in the Class of 1950 and immediately enlisted in the USAF on June 28, 1950. He served honorably during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Airman 1st Class, and was discharged on June 27, 1954.



Mac enlisted in the USN on September 28, 1959 and served honorably aboard the USS Jonas Ingram (DD-938) attaining the rate of Quarter Master 2nd Class and was discharged on September 27, 1963. Upon his return from military service, he worked for Gribbon's Music Store, later for LaPierre's Appliance Store and for Lewis Electric Company. Then he accepted a position with the former Sweeny Ford Sales Automotive Dealership, as a service technician, a position he held for several years prior to his retirement.



In his leisure time, "Mac" enjoyed fresh water and salt water fishing, the out of doors and camping. His greatest joy was to sit by a fire while enjoying a cup of coffee and a spirited conversation with family and friends. Speaking of coffee, he could be found daily at Cumberland Farms and Adams Donut Shop on Federal Street, where he was a "regular' purchasing his morning cup of caffeine. "Mac" was a boating enthusiast and a former member of the Franklin County Boat Club. He was a square dance enthusiast and former member of the Trail Town Twirlers. He in fact, he enjoyed all types of dancing and it was often said, "If there was a dance taking place, you would find Mac there". He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #997 of Greenfield, MA, where he was active for many years in numerous activities. He was also a former member of the John F. Harrington VFW Post #417, Greenfield, MA and the Lt. John J. Galvin American Legion Post #81. "Mac" was an ardent advocate and supporter of the work in the community of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Franklin County.



Survivors include his children: Sean E. Magoon, of Greenfield, MA; David Ploskonka and his wife Heidi, of Ware, MA; Joan A. Mason Magoon and her partner Miranda of Michigan and Dawn Holden of Heath, MA. Additionally, he leaves his grandchildren: Kyle Magoon, Rebecca, Amy and Riley Holden, Charles Gilford, Evelynn Mason Magoon; Jaelynn, Joel and Vincent Jeffers. He is remembered by his brother, Larry Magoon and his wife Sylvia, of Greenfield, MA, as well as by several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews and a legion of devoted friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his former wife, Edna (Plante) Magoon, as well as by his grandson Seth Magoon.



Funeral services will be observed on THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2019, from the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA, at 11:00AM, with services to be officiated by Jack Cooper, Committal rites and burial will follow in the Springdale Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA, with a detachment of the USN to render military honors, assisted by the Northfield VFW Post #9874 providing the firing detail. The Magoon family will receive guests prior to the services, from 9:00AM until the time of the services. Flowers are respectfully asked to be omitted, with a charitable donation suggested in Mac's memory preferred to either Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Franklin County, 16 Court Square, Greenfield, MA 01301 or the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #997, P.O. Box 718, Greenfield, MA 01301. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at





Erwin P. "Mac" Magoon, 87, a resident of 42 Adams Road, died Saturday morning, June 22, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center, Springfield, MA following a period of declining health.He was born on April 20, 1932 in West Glover, VT to Dorothy (Merriam) and Arthur R. Magoon. They moved to Greenfield, MA, where "Mac" attended local public schools, graduating from GHS in the Class of 1950 and immediately enlisted in the USAF on June 28, 1950. He served honorably during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Airman 1st Class, and was discharged on June 27, 1954.Mac enlisted in the USN on September 28, 1959 and served honorably aboard the USS Jonas Ingram (DD-938) attaining the rate of Quarter Master 2nd Class and was discharged on September 27, 1963. Upon his return from military service, he worked for Gribbon's Music Store, later for LaPierre's Appliance Store and for Lewis Electric Company. Then he accepted a position with the former Sweeny Ford Sales Automotive Dealership, as a service technician, a position he held for several years prior to his retirement.In his leisure time, "Mac" enjoyed fresh water and salt water fishing, the out of doors and camping. His greatest joy was to sit by a fire while enjoying a cup of coffee and a spirited conversation with family and friends. Speaking of coffee, he could be found daily at Cumberland Farms and Adams Donut Shop on Federal Street, where he was a "regular' purchasing his morning cup of caffeine. "Mac" was a boating enthusiast and a former member of the Franklin County Boat Club. He was a square dance enthusiast and former member of the Trail Town Twirlers. He in fact, he enjoyed all types of dancing and it was often said, "If there was a dance taking place, you would find Mac there". He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #997 of Greenfield, MA, where he was active for many years in numerous activities. He was also a former member of the John F. Harrington VFW Post #417, Greenfield, MA and the Lt. John J. Galvin American Legion Post #81. "Mac" was an ardent advocate and supporter of the work in the community of Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Franklin County.Survivors include his children: Sean E. Magoon, of Greenfield, MA; David Ploskonka and his wife Heidi, of Ware, MA; Joan A. Mason Magoon and her partner Miranda of Michigan and Dawn Holden of Heath, MA. Additionally, he leaves his grandchildren: Kyle Magoon, Rebecca, Amy and Riley Holden, Charles Gilford, Evelynn Mason Magoon; Jaelynn, Joel and Vincent Jeffers. He is remembered by his brother, Larry Magoon and his wife Sylvia, of Greenfield, MA, as well as by several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews and a legion of devoted friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his former wife, Edna (Plante) Magoon, as well as by his grandson Seth Magoon.Funeral services will be observed on THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2019, from the McCarthy Funeral Homes, 36 Bank Row, Greenfield, MA, at 11:00AM, with services to be officiated by Jack Cooper, Committal rites and burial will follow in the Springdale Cemetery, Turners Falls, MA, with a detachment of the USN to render military honors, assisted by the Northfield VFW Post #9874 providing the firing detail. The Magoon family will receive guests prior to the services, from 9:00AM until the time of the services. Flowers are respectfully asked to be omitted, with a charitable donation suggested in Mac's memory preferred to either Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Franklin County, 16 Court Square, Greenfield, MA 01301 or the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #997, P.O. Box 718, Greenfield, MA 01301. The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com Published in Recorder on June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close