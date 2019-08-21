Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Falls , MA 01376 413863–2447 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Fall , MA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Fall , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel (Burrows) Dobias, 88, of Barton Rd. died Tuesday (8-19-19) at home.



She was born Greenfield April 18, 1931 the daughter of Bryant and Hazel (Shaw) Burrows.



Ethel attended local schools and was a graduate of the Powers Institute in Bernardston in 1948.



She was a communicant of the former Grace Church serving as secretary, she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for many years.



Ethel worked as the assistant manager of the Greenfield Senior Center, especially the Meals on Wheels program, and was a secretary for Triad. She was also involved with the Powers Institute Alumni Association serving as a secretary.



She enjoyed playing cards with her family, spending time in her million-dollar garden, was an avid Red Sox fan and watched the Game Show Network and Fox News 24/7. Family and Faith were her biggest pleasures.



Ethel leaves her children; David of Turners Falls, Wayne of South Deerfield, Dennis (Massi) of Turners Falls, Beth Hanson (Gary) of Bernardston, Andrea Laible of Grand Junction, CO, Valerie Rucki (Lenny) of Lake Park, GA, and Teresa Prevett of Gill. She also leaves 50 grandchildren, 64 great grandchildren and 3 great great-grandchildren as well as her stepchildren, Mary Stokarski of South Deerfield, David Wolfram of South Deerfield, Virginia Poirior of Hatfield, Bobbie Rea Marguet of Gill and Jason Wolfram of Seattle, WA and many nieces and nephews.



Ethel was predeceased by her husbands: Alfred Dobias in 1971, Norman Wolfram in 2008, and Edward Dobias in 2015 and her sons, Weston in 1959 and Jon in 2008 and her step children, Normie Wolfram in 1990, Judi Hansen in 1995, Nonnie Urban in 2008 and Dana Wolfram in 2008 and two great grandchildren, Dani Allyn in 2016 and Oliver in 2013.



Funeral services will be held Friday (8-23-19) at 11 AM at Kostanski Funeral Home 1 Kostanski Square Turners Fall. Burial will follow in Beaver Meadow Cemetery in Leyden. A calling hour will be from 10AM until service time.



Memorial contributions in Ethel's name may be directed to Hospice of Franklin County 329 Conway St. Suite 2 Greenfield, MA. 01301



For condolences, please visit

