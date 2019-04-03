Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel L. Williams. View Sign

Ethel Louise (Glazier) Williams died peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Buckley HealthCare Center in Greenfield. She was 95 years old. Ethel was born in Leverett, Massachusetts, on November 12, 1923. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth E. Williams who died in 2000.



Together they helped in the founding and operation of what is now known as Pine Brook Camp, sponsored by Camp Anderson Foundation Inc. This summer camp was and continues tobe dedicated to helping children know the love God has for them.



Their love for the outdoors also showed in their love for boating. For many years she and her husband enjoyed boating locally on the Connecticut River and also on Lake Winnipesaukee, NH.



She began her working career as a cook at the Leverett Elementary School. Several years later she went to work for the University of Massachusetts in their library system. She retired from UMASS in 1986.



Ethel's lifelong hobby was knitting/crocheting. She fabricated countless baby blankets, afghans, shawls, lap robes, etc., for friends, grandchildren, nursing homes and women's shelters. She was a member of the North Leverett Baptist Church, but in later years had attended Maple Ridge church in Sunderland. During her many winters spent in Florida she attended the Northside Baptist Church in St. Petersburg.



She is survived by her three children, Lillian Hartley (husband Steve) of Roseville, Minnesota; Richard Williams (wife Jean) of Leverett; and Larry Williams (wife Pam) of Largo, Florida; she is survived by her sister Elizabeth "Betty" House (husband Barry) of Springfield, and brother Lee Glazier (wife Marjorie) of Leverett. She was predeceased by two brothers, Arnold and Warren Glazier. She is survived by two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Glazier of Lynchburg, VA, and Bernice Glazier of Leverett. She will be deeply missed by her 8 grandchildren: Stephen and Timothy Hartley of St. Paul, MN; Kimberly Hartley of Twentynine Palms, CA; Victoria Hartley of Minneapolis, MN; Karla Hutchinson, Kevin Williams and Ron Williams of Leverett; and Mark Williams of Montague. She also had 14 great-grandchildren.



The family extends their deepest thanks to the nurses and support staff at the Buckley Health Care Center for their compassionate care of Ethel during her last days, and for the empathy and courtesy to her extended family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Pine Brook Camp, 210 Lakeview Road, Shutesbury, MA 01072. A Memorial Service is being planned for May 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at Pine Brook Camp, 210 Lakeview Road, Shutesbury, MA. All are welcomed. Committal service will be at the convenience of the family in the Plainview Cemetery, North Leverett, MA.



The McCarthy Funeral Homes of Greenfield and Turners Falls, MA, have been entrusted with the arrangements.

