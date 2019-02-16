Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eugene J. Herrick, 90, died in Burlington on Feb. 12, 2019. He was born in Greenfield, MA on Nov. 5, 1928, the son of Albert and Mary (O'Connor) Herrick. He graduated from Greenfield High School and received an Associates Degree from Lowell Technological Institute.



After signing up for the Army Air Corps he later became a member of the first graduating class of the U.S. Air Force. He served his country as a Sergeant in the Air Force during the



He married Jeanne Brodeur in 1952 and they made their home in Greenfield, MA for over 40 years. Eugene worked 33 years for Massachusetts Public Works retiring as principal civil engineer in 1992. He was a founding member of the Franklin County Hockey Assoc., active as a coach and referee, and for many years the public address announcer for Greenfield High School football and hockey games. Eugene was ordained a permanent deacon in the Catholic Church in 1984 in Springfield Massachusetts and served many years at St. Mark's Parish in Burlington. His wife Jeanne predeceased him in 2002.



In 2004 he married Elaine (Daudelin) LaCross. Eugene was a member of St. Mark Parish, the Heineberg Senior Citizens, and the Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree, Degoesbriand Council.



He is survived by his wife, Elaine of Burlington; his 4 sons and their wives, Daniel and Patti of Meredith, NH, Paul and Ann of Springfield, VT, Peter and Cynthia of Boise, Idaho, and Christopher and Janet of Grand Isle, VT, as well as several in-laws in the Brodeur family; 8 grandchildren; many great and great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Mary Moschen and Helen Foster and by his brother, James



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday February 18 in St. Mark Church, Burlington, VT. Interment will take place in the spring in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Annex where Eugene will be accorded full military honors. There will be no visiting hours. Contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to Saint Mark Roman Catholic Church in Burlington. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.





1251 North Ave

Burlington, VT 05408

