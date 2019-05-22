Eugene Michael Warren passed on April 9, 2019 at his residence in Gill surrounded by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Raegene Warren, his children Courtney Warren, Daniel Warren, Kaleb Warren, and his mother Candace Gaines.
Eugene Warren worked for the school system of Greenfield for many years and was loved and respected. He was a kind and loving man he will truly be missed.
His funeral service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 290 Shelburne Road, Greenfield, MA on Saturday, May 25 at 2pm.
Published in Recorder on May 22, 2019