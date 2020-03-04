Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evadene L. (Roseberry) Keith. View Sign Service Information Witty's Funeral Home 158 South Main Street Orange , MA 01364 (978)-544-3160 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Witty's Funeral Home 158 South Main Street Orange , MA 01364 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Evadene L. (Roseberry) Keith, 98, formerly of Chestnut Hill Road, and The Arbors of Greenfield, died peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.

Born on February 8, 1922 in Center Point, Iowa, she was the daughter of Austin and Susie (Bumgardner) Roseberry and grew up in Center Point, graduating from Center Point High School in 1939, and later graduating from Cedar Rapids Business College.

On May 2, 1944, Evadene enlisted into the United States Army Women's Corps during World War Two and attained the rank of Corporal with the 450th AAF Base Unit at Hammer Field, California before her honorable discharge on December 8, 1945.

Evadene married Howard L. Keith on March 29, 1946 and lived in East Princeton, Massachusetts until moving to Warwick in 1960. Howard predeceased her on January 6, 2010.

Employed by Northfield Mount Hermon School for eight years, Evadene later worked at Mental Health Program of Greenfield for four years, as well as four years for the Greenfield Visiting Nurse Association, and retired in 1985. She also served as Tax Collector for the Town of Warwick for several years.

Evadene was a Cub Scout leader, 4-H leader, and a church school superintendent and teacher. She enjoyed her family and friends, sewing and needlework, gardening, horses and carriages, as well as snowmobiling. Evadene and Howard enjoyed traveling and visited 49 states, most Canadian provinces, Mexico, Central America, Bermuda, and 8 Caribbean Islands. Spending time with children brought her great joy.

Survivors include her sons, Wayne Keith of Orr, ND, and Donald Keith and his wife, Regina, of Vernon, VT; a daughter Sheryl Miner and her husband, Anthony, of Warwick; 11 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren; a brother, Bert Roseberry of Center Point, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Evadene was predeceased by several siblings and a granddaughter.

Evadene's family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks for the love, support and care given to her by everyone at The Arbors during her four years there and also to Buckley Healthcare Center during her stays with them.

A Calling hour will be held on Friday, March 6 from 9 - 10 a.m, at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.

A private Military Service will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.

In lieu of flowers, please spend time making a positive difference in the life of a child in Evadene's honor or make a donation to the Warwick Free Public Library, Hotel Road, Warwick, MA 01378.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

