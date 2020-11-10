Evelyn Hayden, 89 years old, of 20 Brookside Avenue passed away peacefully, after an extended illness on Sunday November 8th, surrounded by loving family and friends. A resident of Greenfield for 68 years, Evelyn and her beloved husband Hugh made their home a welcoming place for family and friends. She delighted in their company, and with her loving and generous heart cooked and baked wonderful meals for everyone. Evelyn and her husband Hugh were the best neighbors any one could ask for. She was always willing to lend a hand to a neighbor in need of a meal or grabbing a paint brush or a snow shovel to lighten the load. In turn, she was bestowed with many wonderful meals and kindnesses especially through the years as her health declined. The Hayden family thanks her loving caregivers; Loretta, Jim, Amanda, Lisa, Kate, and Lidia who became her second family allowing her to remain in her home.
Born Lenora Evelyn Hunkler in Florida, MA to Mildred and Clifford Hunkler, she graduated from Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls. Evelyn worked in many capacities as administrative support with the Boston Store (No. Adams), The Greenfield Recorder, Wilson's, Franklin County Hospital and GBI. As a proud "lefty," Evelyn's creativity showed in all her pursuits. She was a self- taught naturalist, a homemade genius who could knit or crochet any pattern, and a domestic engineer of many talents e.g., woodworking, home renovating and gardening. Evelyn was also a discerning shopper at local tag sales and vintage shops.
Evelyn is survived by three of her seven siblings: Stewart Hunkler of Florida MA, Flora Hunkler of Winchester N.H. and Lyman Hunkler of Newmarket, N.H. She also leaves her two daughters, Deborah Wilson and her husband Karl of Beverly, MA; and Leslie Hayden Webb of Lee, N.H., as well as grandchildren, Ginger Morawski, Julia Webb and Michael and Stephen Wilson. Evelyn also leaves her beloved "Mandy" Amanda McCollum Diamond of Wilmington DE, as well as many nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors. She was predeceased by her husband Hugh, her daughter Alyson Hayden, and her granddaughter Bianca Wilson.
One of Evelyn's motto's: "Live, Laugh and Love" is a legacy which will be carried on by her family and friends. She will be dearly missed for her hearty laugh, the volumes of handmade baked, knitted, and crocheted goods, and the meals she shared with great kindness.
Calling hours will be held at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal Street, Greenfield on Friday November 13th from 2- 4 PM. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Funeral services and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a meal or lend a hand to someone in need in Evelyn's memory.
For condolences, please visit www.kostanskifuneralhome.com
.