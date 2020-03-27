Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn J. Dresser. View Sign Service Information Kidder Funeral Home 1 Parker Avenue Northfield , MA 01360 (413)-498-5359 Send Flowers Obituary





She is survived by her husband Lee of 63 years, and her son Douglas, and daughter JoEllen Toney and her husband Wesley of Quinton, Va. and her granddaughter, Stephanie Favreau and her husband Zachary of Orange, Ma. and great grandchildren, Zeighden, and Greysen Favreau. She is also survived by her brother, Roger Joslin and his wife Ruth of Warwick, Ma. and her sister, Gloria Kahle and her husband Leonard of Plano, Tx.



Due to the corona virus funeral services will be private with burial in Warwick Center, Cemetery, Warwick, Ma.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at a time to be announced.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 147 Main St. Northfifeld, Ma. 01360.



Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.



To send condolences please visit

Evelyn J. Dresser, 82, of Northfield died Thursday morning (3-26-2020) at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Montague, Ma. on January 17, 1938 the daughter of Earl and Rosie (Hescock) Joslin. Evelyn grew up in Warwick, Ma. and was a graduate of New Salem Academy, New Salem, Ma. She was married to the love of her life Lee Dresser on April 28, 1956 at Metcalf Chapel in Warwick. She worked several years at the Northfield Mt. Hermon School in Revell Hall. She was an avid country music fan and was a member of the Sammy Kershaw, and Gene Watson fan clubs. In later years she and Lee did extensive traveling to Hawaii, Nashville, TN, Aruba, and Maine. She enjoyed sewing.She is survived by her husband Lee of 63 years, and her son Douglas, and daughter JoEllen Toney and her husband Wesley of Quinton, Va. and her granddaughter, Stephanie Favreau and her husband Zachary of Orange, Ma. and great grandchildren, Zeighden, and Greysen Favreau. She is also survived by her brother, Roger Joslin and his wife Ruth of Warwick, Ma. and her sister, Gloria Kahle and her husband Leonard of Plano, Tx.Due to the corona virus funeral services will be private with burial in Warwick Center, Cemetery, Warwick, Ma.A memorial service will be held at a later date at a time to be announced.Donations in her memory may be made to the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 147 Main St. Northfifeld, Ma. 01360.Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave. Northfield, Ma. is in charge of arrangements.To send condolences please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com Published in Recorder on Mar. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Recorder Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close