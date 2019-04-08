Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn M. Giguere. View Sign





Evelyn was born in West Brattleboro, VT on April 29, 1924, the daughter of Ralph and Amy (Kirkwood) Hall. She grew up in Colrain and attended local schools, graduating from Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls.



On October 12, 1946 she was married to Walter Giguere and they raised eight children together. Evelyn was always busy with her children and loved being involved with their interests. She was a longtime member and supporter of the Parent Teacher Association at their schools.



After her children were grown, Evelyn began working at the former Kendall Mill in Colrain were she could run just about any piece of equipment or fill-in where needed.



In her retirement, she loved being with her grandchildren and watching over then as their parents were working. She had a strong connection to all of her grandchildren and treasured her great grandchildren.



At one time Evelyn was a volunteer for the American Heart Association.



She loved to play bingo, no matter the time or location.



Evelyn was a wonderful woman and will be dearly missed.



Survivors include her five daughters; Cynthia Gammell and husband Rod of Greenfield, Marilyn Gray and husband Dennis of Barre, VT, Carol Giguere and David Prevost of Shelburne, Jayne Allen and husband Scott of Halifax, VT, Joanne Giguere of Heath, her 8 grandchildren; Doug and Rick Gammell, Kristina and Peter Bergeron, Derek and Kasi Allen, Amy and Emily Giguere, 7 great grandchildren, a sister Gloria Pike of Buckland, and many nieces and nephews.



Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Walter, her son Paul, daughter Janice Bohonowicz, son Francis, sister Dorothy Brown, brothers Bernard and Lyle Hall.



Services will be held Wednesday, April 10 at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. A visiting hour will be from 10 am until 11 with service beginning at 11:00. Rev. Marguerite Sheehan of Trinity Church will preside. Burial will follow in West Branch Cemetery in Colrain.



Evelyn's family wishes to express sincere gratitude and thanks to the staff on the second floor at Buckley for their support and care of Evelyn while she was a resident. She was blessed to be in such caring hands.



In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial contributions be sent to either the Resident Activity Fund c/o Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel St., Greenfield, MA 01301 or Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301



To send a message to the family, please visit

Evelyn M. (Hall) Giguere, 94, formerly of Adamsville Rd., Colrain, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Buckley Health Care Center in Greenfield.Evelyn was born in West Brattleboro, VT on April 29, 1924, the daughter of Ralph and Amy (Kirkwood) Hall. She grew up in Colrain and attended local schools, graduating from Arms Academy in Shelburne Falls.On October 12, 1946 she was married to Walter Giguere and they raised eight children together. Evelyn was always busy with her children and loved being involved with their interests. She was a longtime member and supporter of the Parent Teacher Association at their schools.After her children were grown, Evelyn began working at the former Kendall Mill in Colrain were she could run just about any piece of equipment or fill-in where needed.In her retirement, she loved being with her grandchildren and watching over then as their parents were working. She had a strong connection to all of her grandchildren and treasured her great grandchildren.At one time Evelyn was a volunteer for the American Heart Association.She loved to play bingo, no matter the time or location.Evelyn was a wonderful woman and will be dearly missed.Survivors include her five daughters; Cynthia Gammell and husband Rod of Greenfield, Marilyn Gray and husband Dennis of Barre, VT, Carol Giguere and David Prevost of Shelburne, Jayne Allen and husband Scott of Halifax, VT, Joanne Giguere of Heath, her 8 grandchildren; Doug and Rick Gammell, Kristina and Peter Bergeron, Derek and Kasi Allen, Amy and Emily Giguere, 7 great grandchildren, a sister Gloria Pike of Buckland, and many nieces and nephews.Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Walter, her son Paul, daughter Janice Bohonowicz, son Francis, sister Dorothy Brown, brothers Bernard and Lyle Hall.Services will be held Wednesday, April 10 at the Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home, 40 Church St., Shelburne Falls. A visiting hour will be from 10 am until 11 with service beginning at 11:00. Rev. Marguerite Sheehan of Trinity Church will preside. Burial will follow in West Branch Cemetery in Colrain.Evelyn's family wishes to express sincere gratitude and thanks to the staff on the second floor at Buckley for their support and care of Evelyn while she was a resident. She was blessed to be in such caring hands.In lieu of flowers, it is suggested memorial contributions be sent to either the Resident Activity Fund c/o Buckley Health Care Center, 95 Laurel St., Greenfield, MA 01301 or Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway St., Greenfield, MA 01301To send a message to the family, please visit www.smithkelleherfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home Inc

40 Church St

Shelburne Falls , MA 01370

(413) 625-2121 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Recorder on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Recorder Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close